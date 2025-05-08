Women in their 40s are at higher risk of developing glaucoma; doctor reveals early signs Women in their 40s face increased glaucoma risk. Doctor shares key early signs and symptoms to watch out for. Learn how to protect your vision and detect glaucoma early.

As women age into their 40s, there can be multiple changes that they might experience, including changes in vision or eye health. Whether she is a working mom or a homemaker, she most of the time places her needs last, but it is important to take note of eye care.

Mother’s Day is a time to honour the unwavering love, resilience, and sacrifice of mothers everywhere. As we celebrate these incredible women, Let’s pause and reflect on something of anoked area of her health, especially her vision. Mothers are the guiding light of our lives. But what happens when their own vision begins to fade? Quietly, planlessly, and without notice. Eye strain and glaucoma are silent threats that can compromise a mother’s ability to engage fully in life’s precious moments.

The silent thief of sight and understanding Glaucoma

According to Dr Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi, glaucoma, often called the “silent thief of sight”, affects over 12 million people in India, with nearly 1.2 million suffering from blindness. What’s more concerning is that most of these cases remain undiagnosed. This eye disease gradually damages the optic nerve and typically shows no symptoms until significant vision is lost.

Women in their 40s are at a higher risk of developing glaucoma, especially post-menopause. Additionally, chances of developing glaucoma are high in individuals suffering from diabetes or hypertension or those having a family history.

Primary open-angle glaucoma, the most common form, progresses slowly. Peripheral vision loss is one of the earliest signs, often going unnoticed until it’s too late. In some cases, acute glaucoma may present sudden symptoms like eye pain, headache, blurred vision, and halos around lights, all of which require immediate medical attention.

Digital eye strain: A modern struggle

In today’s multitasking world, mothers are navigating smartphones, laptops, and television screens for both personal and professional reasons. This digital exposure often leads to eye strain marked by dryness, blurred vision, and fatigue. Additionally, hormonal changes, especially during menopause, can also contribute to dry eye syndrome and digital eye strain. A simple 20-20-20 rule (Every twenty minutes, look at something twenty feet away for twenty seconds) and using lubricating drops in the eyes as recommended by your physician can help to alleviate these symptoms.

Nourishing her vision

A healthy diet can go a long way in preserving eye health. Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids found in leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, and fish play a protective role against age-related eye diseases. Encouraging our mothers to eat well is another way of showing love.

The gift of an eye exam

One of the most meaningful gifts you can give your mother this year is a comprehensive eye checkup. The All India Ophthalmological Society recommends annual eye check-ups for individuals over 40, especially for those at higher risk. Early detection allows intervention that can slow disease progression and preserve vision.

A heartfelt tribute

This Mother’s Day, Let’s not only celebrate our moms but also help them see the world clearly, just as they always see the best in us. Remind her that her health matters and her vision is worth protecting.

After all, what better way to honour the woman who first saw our worth than by helping her preserve her own precious sight?

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

