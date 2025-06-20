Weight Loss Treatments in India: Here's what expert recommend amid growing demand Experts share recommendations for effective weight loss treatments in India, addressing the growing demand for safe and sustainable solutions to achieve a healthy weight.

Obesity is a chronic condition characterized by the accumulation of fat to an extent where there is a risk to overall and metabolic health. Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that can be used to screen for obesity. It is calculated from a person's height and weight. A BMI of more than 23 kg/m² is marked as overweight for the Indian population, and a BMI of more than 27 constitutes obesity. A high BMI is a key risk factor for noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, and several types of cancer.

Dr Samantha Satya Kumar, MBBS, MD, DM Endocrinology, CMC VELLORE, Apollo Sugar Clinics, Hyderabad, explains that obesity is a complex multifactorial condition resulting from an interaction between various genetic, environmental, and social factors. Therefore, treatment also needs to be tailored to individual patients to obtain and maintain meaningful weight loss.

There are many ways to lose weight in India nowadays, including medicinal, lifestyle, and surgical procedures. The development of popular drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and tirzepatide (mounjaro) has greatly improved the medical treatment of obesity. They work by making you less hungry and less wanting and slowing down the emptying of your stomach. They make your metabolism healthier and can help you lose 10 to 20% of your body weight.

Some clinics offer endoscopic treatments, such as gastric balloon therapy, which work for short-term weight loss. Bariatric surgery, particularly sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass, continues to be the optimal approach for achieving and sustaining weight loss in individuals with significant obesity. For targeted fat loss, non-invasive methods like lipolysis, cryolipolysis (freezing fat), and laser-assisted fat reduction are becoming more popular. Most clinics still use lifestyle-based programmes that include food, exercise, and behavioural therapy as their main method. These programmes are also an important part of medical and surgical weight loss plans.

Early consultation is crucial for individuals experiencing rapid weight gain or obesity-related metabolic disorders, like diabetes or hypertension. People with a BMI of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher if they have health problems due to being overweight, may be able to use weight loss drugs. People with higher BMIs may want to think about bariatric surgery for long-lasting outcomes.

For people with a high BMI, medical treatments like GLP-1 analogues and bariatric surgery are the best ways to lose a lot of weight. To keep the weight off, you need a specific plan that includes medical, dietary, and behavioural approaches. A tailored strategy usually involves a diet that is low in calories and high in nutrients, frequent exercise, and cognitive-behavioural therapy to help with emotional and habitual eating. Most importantly, we want to stress that managing your weight is a long-term problem that needs continuing help, not a fast fix.

Many people who want to lose weight start out with unrealistic goals because of social media trends, influencers, or advice they find online that hasn't been validated. Some common problems are crash dieting, working out too much, skipping meals, or depending on detox drinks and unregulated supplements. These approaches usually work for a short time, but they can hurt your metabolism or make you gain weight again.

Another common mistake is to think that losing weight is only about willpower when, in fact, hormones, genetics, and mental health all play a role. Patients may not know how vital it is to have a doctor monitor them, especially when taking medicine. Online fads generally don't offer the same level of safety, longevity, and holistic approach that clinically advised programmes do.

To balance what patients expect, you need to talk to them honestly and with empathy about the reality of losing weight. We talk to them about their objectives, motivations, and awareness of treatment alternatives during consultations. A lot of people want quick answers, but we explain the science underlying long-term weight loss and the dangers of fast, unmonitored approaches. It is necessary to know that medications or surgeries can help, but long-term adjustments to your lifestyle—like eating well, being active, getting enough sleep, and managing stress—are what will give you permanent results. Setting realistic goals, keeping track of progress, and celebrating tiny wins can help you move your focus from getting quick results to building good habits. Education and continued assistance are important for making sure that expectations match up with clinical success.

People can learn about nutrition, exercise, and early warning symptoms of chronic illnesses through public awareness initiatives. Research indicates that obesity rates among metropolitan schoolchildren range from 13% to 20%, thereby jeopardising the subsequent generation's health due to a multitude of metabolic problems. It is therefore crucial to incorporate health education into school curricula and community initiatives. Policies like clear food labelling, pricing sugary drinks, restricting junk food ads, and making it easier for people to get healthier meals can help people make better choices. Also, wellness programmes at work and city planning that encourages people to be active can make places healthier. A combination of education and policy is necessary for a significant effect on the whole population.

