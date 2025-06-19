World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: Can prenatal diagnosis help in treatment of the condition? Doctor answers Sickle cell anaemia is inherited, which means, one is born with it. A lot of parents today, opt for prenatal diagnosis, which helps in the detection of diseases in the foetus. Read on as a doctor explains how prenatal diagnosis help in treatment of sickle cell anaemia.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed every year on June 19. The day aims to raise awareness about sickle cell anaemia. It is a genetic condition wherein the red blood cells are abnormally shaped, which causes them to get stuck in the blood vessels, thereby, blocking blood flow and oxygen delivery. This can significantly affect your health, causing organ damage, among other issues.

The condition is inherited, which means, one is born with sickle cell anaemia. A lot of parents today, opt for prenatal diagnosis, which helps in the detection of diseases in the foetus. Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director and Chief BMT at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram explains how prenatal diagnosis help in treatment of sickle cell anaemia.

"Yes, prenatal diagnosis can be an important aspect of managing and future treatment planning for sickle cell anaemia. It does not treat the condition but makes caring for the baby before birth worthwhile by providing considerable medical, emotional, and decision-making advantages to the pregnant couples," says Dr Bhargava.

Prenatal diagnosis is the process of testing the unborn child for sickle cell disease, most commonly done through the procedure of chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis, at about 10 to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Prenatal diagnosis is especially advised if both parents are carriers of the sickle cell trait because there is a 25% risk in each pregnancy that the offspring will inherit the disease.

Read on to understand the advantages of early diagnosis.

Informed choice: Parents can psychosocially and practically prepare, and in a few instances may evaluate alternative reproductive choices.

Parents can psychosocially and practically prepare, and in a few instances may evaluate alternative reproductive choices. Early intervention: While curative therapy (such as bone marrow transplant) is subsequent, being informed enables early registration in special care programs at birth—facilitating early vaccinations, regular checks, and early intervention to avoid complications later in life.

While curative therapy (such as bone marrow transplant) is subsequent, being informed enables early registration in special care programs at birth—facilitating early vaccinations, regular checks, and early intervention to avoid complications later in life. Genetic counseling access: Genetic counseling families are advised of the risk of recurrence in subsequent pregnancies, and of alternatives such as preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) in subsequent assisted reproductive treatments.

In the long term, prenatal testing gives families and physicians the ability to start working together immediately, which can improve the quality of life and health result for the child. As sickle cell disease is a chronic illness which may result in potentially dangerous complications if left untreated, early detection and management make a quantifiable impact.

