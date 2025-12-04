Trying to lose weight before New Year? Dietician with 20 years’ experience shares simple mantras Senior dietician Ms Sharvari Umesh Gude outlines simple, sustainable December habits for healthy weight loss. Her tips focus on protein, fibre, hydration and long-term, realistic change.

New Delhi:

Every December, people suddenly realise they want to feel lighter, fitter and more confident before the New Year, and then rush into extreme diets and intense exercise routines. But according to Ms. Sharvari Umesh Gude, Senior Dietician, Manipal Hospital, Goa, healthy weight loss doesn’t come from urgency, guilt, or punishment. It comes from small, sustainable habits that work with your body, not against it.

Her approach is simple - build meals and routines that help the body balance hunger, metabolism and energy naturally. When you do that consistently, weight loss becomes the consequence, not the obsession.

Here are her key mantras for anyone starting a wellness journey this month.

1. Eat enough protein to support your metabolism

Protein isn’t a “gym thing.” It’s a basic fuel for the body. Sharvari, who has more than 20 years of experience, recommends 0.6 to 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, which helps with fullness, muscle protection and better metabolism. You don’t need powders or elaborate recipes; you just need:

Eggs

Pulses

Paneer

Tofu

Curd

Lean meat

Protein keeps you satisfied, reduces snacking and supports every cell in the body.

2. Load up on fibre for natural appetite control

Fibre is a quiet hero in weight management because it slows digestion, balances blood sugar and keeps you full for longer. Simple sources like oats, beans, apples, oranges and sweet lime are incredibly effective.

A fibre-rich plate:

Reduces cravings

Helps digestion

Improves gut health

3. Choose whole foods, not “diet food”

The dietician explains that low-fat packaged foods often have added sugar and sodium to improve taste, which can disrupt appetite and energy later.

A good rule of thumb:

More ingredients = less nutrition

Fewer ingredients = more nutrition

Whole, slow, simple meals support the body better than anything with a “diet” label.

4. Hydrate like it’s part of the plan, not an afterthought

Water influences metabolism, fullness, digestion and fat breakdown. Research shows that drinking 1–2 cups of water before meals can help control portions naturally by enhancing satiety. Many people think hunger is always hunger. Sometimes, it’s simply thirst.

5. The gentle truth: Weight loss takes time

The dietician says meaningful weight change usually becomes visible in six months, because the body needs time to adjust to improved habits, nutrition and metabolism. And that’s actually good news, because slow change is lasting change.

6. Final mantra

Don’t chase a “New Year look.” Build a New Year body, one that feels energetic, nourished, calm and strong. This December, choose consistency over urgency, care over panic, and food that helps your body do what it’s designed to do — thrive.