Weather changes and your lungs: Why asthma and allergies flare up with seasons

New Delhi:

You’ve probably noticed it yourself. A sudden change in weather, and breathing feels just a little harder. A cough lingers longer, allergies spike, or your chest feels tight for no clear reason.

This is more than simply a mental problem. There can be a direct influence on your lungs if you suffer from asthma or allergies, due to seasonal changes. But knowing why this occurs can help to prevent it.

Why your lungs react to weather changes

“The air we breathe changes with every season, bringing in dust, pollen, humidity and pollution, all of which can affect the lungs,” says Dr Harish Verma, Associate Director, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, ShardaCare–Healthcity.

These changes can trigger symptoms like coughing, wheezing, breathlessness and chest tightness, particularly in people with sensitive airways.

What each season does to your respiratory health

Effects caused by seasons may not apply all year round. Spring usually features higher levels of pollen, which irritates the air passages and causes allergic reactions. In winter, the air is cold and dry, constricting air passages, causing breathing difficulties, especially among people with asthma. The rainy season is characterised by increased humidity, providing ideal conditions for the growth of moulds and dust mites, allergens.

Abrupt changes in temperature, such as moving from a warm room to chilly air, may shock the airways and cause coughing and wheezing.

Common triggers you should watch out for

Some environmental allergens gain prominence depending on the season:

Pollen, especially in the spring and early summer seasons

Air pollution varies from season to season

Cold air is irritating to the airways

High humidity levels with mould growth during the rainy season

House dust and dust mites in indoor environments

These environmental triggers cause inflammation in the airways.

Simple ways to protect your lungs

Not all symptom management calls for drastic measures; little steps can make a big difference:

Check daily air quality and stay indoors if conditions are poor

Take medication as directed and have an inhaler handy

Ensure indoor air is free from dust and pollution

Cover your mouth and nose during the winter months

Stay away from personal triggers at all times

When you should see a doctor

If there is a deterioration in any symptoms, such as cough, breathlessness, or wheezing during changing seasons, then it would be wise to visit a physician. Early treatment will avoid problems and improve the quality of life for the individual.

Seasonal changes are an inescapable reality, but the associated discomfort need not be. Some simple precautions can allow for a smoother passage through the seasons without lung problems. Because your lungs work for you every day, and they deserve the same consistency in care.

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