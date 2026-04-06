From Instagram to reality: Health myths doctors want you to stop believing

New Delhi:

In an age where health information is just a click away, misinformation is spreading just as quickly. From social media reels to forwarded messages, many commonly held beliefs about health are not entirely true, and some can even be harmful. Doctors say that one of the biggest challenges today is not just treating illnesses, but correcting the myths patients come in with. Ignoring medical facts in favour of popular advice can delay diagnosis and complicate treatment.

Over time, this can lead to delayed diagnoses, improper treatments, and avoidable complications that could have been prevented with the right guidance. In a fast-paced world, taking a moment to verify health information with credible sources is becoming more important than ever.

Myth 1: “If I feel fine, I don’t need any tests”

Reality: Many conditions develop silently

Several health issues, including fatty liver, early-stage tumors, and even hormonal imbalances, do not show symptoms in the beginning. Patients often assume that feeling “normal” means being healthy, which is not always the case.

According to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan, Director and Chief Radiologist from Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas New Delhi, “a significant number of conditions are picked up incidentally during imaging. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may have already progressed.”

According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, a large percentage of Indians suffer from undiagnosed conditions like Vitamin D deficiency and low bone density, which remain silent but impact long-term health.

Myth 2: “Imaging such as CT or X-ray is always dangerous”

Fact: When necessary, it is both harmless and indispensable

Many people shun medical examinations because of their fear of radiation. Though overexposure is definitely dangerous, medical procedures employ only limited amounts of radiation, which makes its benefits highly valuable and outweighs its disadvantages by a long shot.

As Dr Bimalpreet Mohan points out, “The greater threat is when the disease remains undiagnosed. Medical imaging can help diagnose diseases before they become severe enough to treat.”

Myth 3: “Irregular periods are common and can be neglected”

Truth: They could be pointing towards other health problems

A lot of women ignore their irregular periods and assume that they arise due to stress. But they can also point out that there is something wrong in your body, such as PCOS, thyroid disorder, or poor nutrition. These signals should not be overlooked.

As quoted by Dr. Shobha Gupta, Medical Director & IVF Specialist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, Pitampura New Delhi: “Irregular periods should never be taken lightly as they are often the first symptom of an underlying hormonal problem.”

Myth 4: “Vitamin D is required only for bone development”

Fact: Vitamin D has many more functions within the body

Apart from bone health, vitamin D is essential for muscle strength, the immune system, and hormonal regulation. The lack of vitamin D causes fatigue, weakness of muscles, slow healing processes, and weak bones prone to fractures.

Recent studies have found that vitamin D deficiency affects bone diseases along with other physiological conditions such as metabolic and inflammatory responses. In India, even though there is plenty of sunshine, vitamin D deficiency rates have been found to be shockingly high.

According to Dr Shobha Gupta, “Vitamin D plays an important role in maintaining overall health in women; it not only takes care of the bone health but has an impact on the hormonal equilibrium and the woman's health in general.”

Myth 5: “All natural/home remedies are always safe”

Truth: All ‘natural’ remedies are not safe

Increasingly, people are turning towards DIY treatment and “natural cure.” However, in some cases, it can prove harmful as without any proper diagnosis, one cannot be sure of what he or she is suffering from. For example, following natural remedies when it comes to chronic pain and hormonal disturbances could lead to serious complications in some cases.

Why Are They So Persistent?

Accessibility to unchecked data online

With so much health-related information available online, it becomes hard for anyone to tell the difference between trusted information and poorly thought-out pieces of advice.

Impact of social media trends

Instagram videos and influencer-led health information can be misleading because they tend to oversimplify complicated medical problems. These trends may sound convincing but are not always backed by science or clinical experience.

Fear of treatment and costs associated with it

Fears associated with tests and treatments as well as costs make people avoid consulting doctors. Such fears usually drive people towards believing in safer myths about illnesses rather than addressing the issue promptly.

Self-Diagnosis

With more people attempting to diagnose themselves by reading up about their conditions, people tend to become confused and end up with wrong treatment methods applied.

In a world flooded with quick advice and instant solutions, one thing remains constant, trusting the right expert can make all the difference to your health. “Awareness is important, but it must be based on the right information. Timely medical guidance can prevent many problems before they become serious,” concluded Dr Shobha Gupta.

Also read: New ‘Cicada’ Covid variant BA.3.2 shows unusual trend in children; should you be concerned?

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.