Want to keep your bladder healthy and happy? Include these foods in your diet without any delay

The food and beverages you consume can impact your bladder. If you are susceptible to urinary tract infections or have a sensitive, overactive bladder, you may have noticed that specific foods can exacerbate your symptoms. According to Dr Jitendra Sakharani, Urologist, at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, it's important to recognise that there are also foods that can have a positive impact. It's beneficial for everyone to be mindful of their bladder health, regardless of whether they currently experience bladder issues. Eat these foods to maintain good bladder health.

Pears are among the recommended fruits for promoting bladder health due to their high fibre content and malic acid which may help prevent urinary tract stones. They provide vitamin C which is linked to a calmer bladder and reduced urgency in needing to use the restroom.

are among the recommended fruits for promoting bladder health due to their high fibre content and malic acid which may help prevent urinary tract stones. They provide vitamin C which is linked to a calmer bladder and reduced urgency in needing to use the restroom. Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries are rich in flavonols and vitamin C which fight bacteria. They also have a high water content that can help to flush out the bladder.

such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries are rich in flavonols and vitamin C which fight bacteria. They also have a high water content that can help to flush out the bladder. Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and barley in your diet can contribute to maintaining a healthy bladder.

such as brown rice, quinoa, and barley in your diet can contribute to maintaining a healthy bladder. Oats are a valuable source of fibre, which is crucial for maintaining bladder health by preventing constipation and reducing pressure on the bladder. They can also help alleviate bladder pain associated with conditions such as cystitis.

are a valuable source of fibre, which is crucial for maintaining bladder health by preventing constipation and reducing pressure on the bladder. They can also help alleviate bladder pain associated with conditions such as cystitis. Nuts are another beneficial food for the bladder due to their high protein, fibre, and essential nutrient content. Almonds, cashews, peanuts, and sunflower seeds are particularly good choices for bladder health.

are another beneficial food for the bladder due to their high protein, fibre, and essential nutrient content. Almonds, cashews, peanuts, and sunflower seeds are particularly good choices for bladder health. Garlic extract has demonstrated its ability to combat drug-resistant urinary tract infections. It is recommended to incorporate garlic into meals, whether in the form of fresh cloves or dried, minced garlic.

has demonstrated its ability to combat drug-resistant urinary tract infections. It is recommended to incorporate garlic into meals, whether in the form of fresh cloves or dried, minced garlic. Green beans help to keep the body properly hydrated, promoting healthy urinary function and lowering the likelihood of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

The take-home message: Your bladder health can be significantly impacted by the types of food you eat. Certain foods may irritate your bladder, while others can have a soothing effect and contribute to better bladder health. Spicy foods contain compounds that can irritate the bladder lining, leading to discomfort and frequent urination. Citrus fruits are acidic and can aggravate bladder pain. Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame have been linked to bladder irritation. Found in coffee, tea, chocolate, and certain sodas, caffeine can act as a diuretic and stimulate the bladder muscles, leading to an increased frequency of urination. Alcohol is also known to have a similar effect on the bladder, so limiting or avoiding these substances may help alleviate irritation. Other potential triggers are carbonated drinks, tomatoes, vinegar or pickles.

