Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Want to improve weak digestive system? Follow Swami Ramdev's Ayurvedic remedies for proper digestion

If digestion gets disturbed, not only acidity but other problems also increase, therefore it is important to make digestion perfect along with protection from this bacteria. Swami Ramdev has shared some tips to improve your digestion.

Edited By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 12:51 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 12:51 IST
The winter season is very pleasant, many colours of nature can be seen during the colder days. Colourful flowers, fruits and many vegetables make the heart happy. Since we are talking about fruits and vegetables, let me tell you one thing, according to the survey of World of Statistics, India is number one in the count of vegetarian people. The percentage of vegetarian people in India is the highest compared to other countries. After India, Mexico and Taiwan are next. By the way, if we are talking about health, then plant-based food is the best for health. Processed food causes digestion problems. Things with excess oil and spices bring many problems. We eat fried, roasted, sweet, salty and whatnot, but when this heavy-oily food is not digested completely, it affects the liver function. 

Extra food gets converted into fat and gets deposited on the liver and intestine and then due to this the risk of 'irritable bowel syndrome', inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhoea, leaky gut syndrome and cancer increases. According to a survey on gut health, 14% of people in urban India are troubled by the chronic problem of constipation and this stomach problem increases the risk of diabetes, insomnia and many mental diseases. There is a two-way communication between the intestine and the brain. If there is inflammation or any other problem in the intestine, then it can affect the neurotransmitters like serotonin in the brain. This is a network of nerves that sends messages between the brain and the gut and due to problems in it, neurological diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's occur. Intestinal problems can also increase the risk of depression and anxiety. This means listening to your mind more than your tongue. Eat healthy and do yoga for 40 minutes.

Make digestion perfect 

  • Drink lukewarm water after waking up in the morning
  • Take Aloe Vera-Amla-Giloy 
  • Avoid eating market products
  • Boil the water and drink it 
  • Eat light meals at night

Get rid of constipation 

  • Papaya
  • Bell
  • Apple
  • Pomegranate
  • Pear
  • Guava

Constipation relief

  • Chew fennel and sugar candy
  • Take cumin, coriander, fennel water
  • Eat roasted ginger after meals

Eliminate acidity  

  • Drink gourd-basil juice
  • Bael juice is beneficial 

Gas will go away - you will get relief

  • Eat sprouted fenugreek
  • Drink fenugreek water 
  • Eat pomegranate 
  • Take Triphala Powder 
  • Chew food well 

The intestine will become strong, health will become better

To strengthen the intestine, you need to take fennel, cardamom and honey. Mix everything and make a paste. Eat 1 teaspoon daily.

