Vitamins, proteins and other supplements can be harmful to your kidneys, know side effects Those who consume vitamins, proteins, and other supplements should be careful! Taking supplements without a doctor's advice can be harmful to health. It has a bad effect on the kidneys. Know about the disadvantages of taking supplements.

Nowadays, most of the food and drinks are adulterated. Due to a poor diet, the body does not get the right amount of nutrients, and people have to resort to supplements. These supplements fulfil the lack of nutrients in the body, but they also have many disadvantages. These supplements cause great damage to the kidneys, including internal organs. Thus, if you also take supplements without consulting a doctor, then avoid committing that mistake. Let us know which supplements are harmful to your health.

Effect of vitamin supplements on the kidneys

Disadvantages of Vitamin C Supplements: Vitamin C is very important for the growth of the body. But consuming more than 2000 mg of vitamin C daily damages the kidneys in the body. Consuming vitamin C in excess leads to the formation of oxalate crystals in the body, which increases the risk of kidney stones and other kidney diseases. Ascorbic acid supplements are one of the most commonly used vitamins, which increases the risk of kidney stones in men by 2 times.

Disadvantages of Vitamin D Supplements: Vitamin D is most important for strengthening bones and increasing immunity. But consuming vitamin D without the advice of a doctor can have a direct effect on your kidneys. Therefore, do not consume Vitamin D medicines without any reason.

Disadvantages of Creatine: Gymgoers and fitness enthusiasts start taking creatine to build their bodies. Taking this supplement helps in body growth, but taking it in excess can also damage the kidneys. If you have any disease, then this increases the risk even more.

Disadvantages of Herbal Supplements: Some people resort to herbal supplements without thinking. These supplements may be based on natural sources, but using them for a long time can cause harm. For example, people who lose weight take supplements like Aristolochia. The National Kidney Foundation also advises staying away from herbal supplements.

Disadvantages of Protein Supplements: Although protein supplements are taken to benefit the body, they also put the body under stress. Taking too many protein supplements can put more burden on the kidneys. Due to this, the kidneys start excreting extra nitrogen. It would be better to use natural food for protein.

Use these things instead of vitamin supplements

One should consult a doctor before starting any supplement. Especially if you have a family background of high blood pressure, sugar, or any kind of kidney disease. To keep your kidneys healthy, stay hydrated, do not consume sodium and processed food, and adopt a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Control diseases like sugar and BP. To keep the kidneys healthy, soda, processed deli meat, butter, mayonnaise, and frozen processed food should be avoided. Instead, consume berries, apples, citrus fruits, cherries, pomegranates, broccoli, leafy greens, and nuts. This will keep the kidneys naturally healthy and the body healthy.

