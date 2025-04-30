Over 400 people suddenly fall sick at Greater Noida Society due to bacterial infection; know details More than 400 people fell ill after drinking water in a society at Greater Noida West. Dangerous bacteria were found in the water, due to which people suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea and fever.

New Delhi:

Water is not just for quenching thirst. Many minerals reach the body through water. Water removes the accumulated dirt from the body and detoxifies the body. But if the water itself is contaminated, it also makes one sick very quickly. Yes, more than 400 people fell sick in a posh society of Greater Noida West due to drinking bad water. A large number of people fell victim to diarrhoea due to drinking dirty water, due to which they are suffering from fever and vomiting.

After so many people of the same society fell sick together, the water of the society was tested, and it was found that there is E. coli bacteria inside the water. E. coli bacteria is O-157:H7, which causes infection in the intestines. It can also cause diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever, and damage the kidneys.

Actually, there are large water tanks in societies whose water starts getting polluted if not cleaned properly. The alkaline level of water has also been found to be higher than normal. Until the water is cleaned, health experts have advised people to drink only boiled water.

What is E. coli bacteria?

According to the doctor, E. coli bacteria can cause infection in the intestine and urinary tract. This bacteria can live in the intestine without causing any pain. If left untreated for a long time, the infection can cause diarrhoea. If the infection increases, it can also cause sepsis and sometimes multi-organ failure.

How does E. coli bacteria spread?

It can spread from one person to another through the mouth, faecal route, contact with an infected person, contact with contaminated surfaces, mixing sewage water with raw non-veg and drinking water. This bacteria directly affects the digestive system. To avoid this, take special care of water and food.

How to prevent E. coli bacteria from spreading?

First of all, it is very important to keep the house clean. Wash the tank or RO installed in the house from time to time. Do not let water accumulate anywhere for a long time. Bacteria start growing in stagnant water. Good hygiene, cooking food properly, and using clean water are the main ways to prevent E. coli infections.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

