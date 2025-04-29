Expert recommends healthy pregnancy diet for proper nourishment of mother and baby Get expert guidance on a healthy pregnancy diet for optimal nourishment of both mother and baby. Know essential foods and nutrients for a thriving pregnancy.

Pregnancy is the most important phase of a woman's life. At this time, many types of physical and hormonal changes occur in the body, which require extra nutrition. Proper diet not only improves the health of the mother but also plays an important role in the overall development of the baby. In such a situation, Dr Shaili Sharma, Consultant and gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, is saying what the diet of a pregnant woman should be during this time.

Expert recommends diet for pregnant women

Protein-rich diet: First of all, pregnant women should pay special attention to a protein-rich diet. Protein helps in building and repairing body cells. Protein can be obtained in abundance from sources like pulses, milk, yoghurt, cheese, eggs, and chicken. Iron-rich diet: Along with this, iron-rich food is also essential. The amount of blood increases during pregnancy, so the need for iron increases. Foods like spinach, beetroot, pomegranate, jaggery, and dry fruits are good sources of iron. Apart from this, iron supplements can also be taken on the advice of the doctor. Calcium-rich diet: Calcium intake is very important for strengthening bones. Calcium is essential for the development of bones and teeth of the foetus. Milk, curd, cheese, almonds, and green leafy vegetables are rich in calcium. Folic acid: Folic acid also plays an extremely important role in pregnancy. It helps in the development of the baby's brain and spinal cord and reduces the risk of birth defects. Green leafy vegetables, oranges, broccoli, and fortified cereals are good sources of folic acid. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are also essential during pregnancy as they help in the development of the baby's brain and eyes. Eating fish (especially salmon and tuna), walnuts, and flax seeds is beneficial for this. Also, drinking adequate amounts of water is also very important. Water helps maintain fluid balance in the body, prevent constipation, and improve absorption of nutrients. Junk food, excessive fried foods, and high-sugar foods should be avoided during pregnancy. Their consumption can lead to uncontrolled weight gain and can also have a negative impact on the baby's health.

Every woman's nutritional needs are different. Therefore, along with a balanced diet, it is very important to consult a doctor regularly. Proper nutrition can ensure complete health and proper development of both mother and child.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

