Vitamin D is the most common deficiency in people with diabetes; finds study

Vitamin D is the most common deficiency in diabetics

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Nutrition, Prevention & Health revealed that Vitamin D is the most common deficiency which affects over 60 per cent of people with diabetes. The analysis is based on 132 studies that were conducted between 1998 and 2024 and involved more than 52,000 participants.

The study also found that magnesium deficiency affects 42 per cent of people with diabetes and 28 per cent suffer from iron deficiency. The researchers, including those from the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Rajasthan said that the study can help assess the global prevalence of micronutrient deficiency. This includes levels of vitamins and minerals that are essential for the healthy functioning of the body and are far too low in people with type 2 diabetes.

The researchers found that women with diabetes have a higher risk of micronutrient deficits which is also known as 'hidden hunger' when compared to men. The authors of the study explained that the risk of developing diabetes includes genetic tendencies, along with environmental factors, such as a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and obesity.

Micronutrients have an important role in the development of diabetes by affecting how glucose is metabolised and insulin pathways. However, the authors of this study aimed to resolve conflicting evidence from previous studies that mainly focused on one specific micronutrient.

They wrote, "The pooled prevalence of multiple micronutrient deficiencies (vitamins, minerals and electrolytes) was 45.30 per cent among T2D patients."

Further, the study found that the prevalence was found to be higher in women with the condition -- at nearly 49 per cent -- compared to men. The study also found that vitamin B12 deficiency affects 29 per cent of diabetes patients globally and is even higher among those taking metformin which is a common anti-diabetes drug.

The studies included in the analyses were hospital-based and therefore, the authors said the findings need to be interpreted with caution due to sample selection bias. The researchers added that no cause-and-effect links could be established. Hence, it was not clear if the micronutrient deficiency preceded poor glycemic control or was a consequence of it.

