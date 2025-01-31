Drinking tea, coffee in paper cups can damage kidneys: Know Ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev to prevent it

Consumption of tea, coffee and soup increases in winter. However, we all prefer to drink anything outside the house in disposable paper cups because it seems to be a safe option. But let us tell you, these paper cups are a big fraud. According to health experts, plastic and chemicals are used in making these paper cups which are harmful to health. When we pour water on any paper, it starts melting, then what is there in a paper cup that it does not melt? There is a coating of 'ultra-thin plastic' inside it. When hot tea coffee is poured into it, the chemicals present in it start leaking. The limit is reached when sugar is added and dissolved with a stirrer. In this process, the leakage of chemicals becomes even faster.
As a result, drinking tea in such cups for a long time has a bad effect on the liver and kidneys. According to IIT Kharagpur, if a person is drinking tea even three times a day in a paper cup, then 75 thousand particles of microplastic are going into his body, which increases the risk of kidney damage. Till now people were assuming that plastic cups are out and paper cups are safe. But now we will have to come back to ceramic and steel cups, that is, back to basics. To learn how to incorporate yoga into our lives to keep our kidneys strong, let's go to the refuge of Swami Ramdev.
Effective solutions for healthy kidneys
- Work out
- Control your weight
- Don't smoke
- Drink plenty of water
- Don't eat junk food
- Do not take too many painkillers
Diet plan after 30
- Increase the amount of water
- Reduce salt and sugar
- Take more fibre
- Must eat nuts
- Eat whole grains
- Make sure you take protein
To make sure the kidneys are healthy we need to control weight, and reduce blood pressure, anxiety and diabetes should be also under control as 70% of sugar patients have kidney disease.
Include sour buttermilk, horse gram dal, barley flour and stonecrop leaves in your diet.
The kidney will remain healthy if you consume gokharu water. Soak gokharu in water, boil and cool it. Dink the water once a day.
To keep your kidneys strong and healthy, strictly avoid excess salt intake. Excess salt disturbs the sodium balance in the body and affects kidney function.
Home remedies- save your kidney
- Drink 1 teaspoon of neem leaves juice in the morning
- Drink 1 teaspoon of Peepal leaves juice in the evening
Kidney stones will be eliminated if you boil the cornsilk in water, filter it and drink. It will eliminate kidney stones and UTI infection will go away.
