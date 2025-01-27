What is Naturopathy? Know method and remedies by Swami Ramdev for treating several diseases

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about naturopathy by Swami Ramdev.

Children prefer to spend time on gadgets like mobile, laptops, and video games more than playing in the mud. Leave aside children, these days many parents keep their children confined in the name of hygiene and cleanliness. Forget about playing with mud, they don't even let them put their feet on the ground without shoes or slippers. There are so many benefits of playing in the mud that you will get tired of counting them. It increases creativity, strengthens sensory development, increases immunity and also, improves the nervous system. Our body is made up of these five elements - soil, water, air, fire, and sky and that is why our 5000-year-old heritage of Ayurveda treats children with therapies like Surya Chikitsa, Mitti Chikitsa, Rasmi Chikitsa.

Not only do the people of the country understand our thousands of years old heritage but the foreigners understand it very well, that is why in Denmark children are especially being encouraged to play in the mud because the Europeans understand the power of mud therapy very well. Naturopathy is a boon which has the cure for 100 diseases, therefore today we will learn the ways to cure lifestyle diseases like sugar-BP, heart, thyroid, obesity, and indigestion through natural remedies from Swami Ramdev who has reached the holy land of Prayagraj from Haridwar. Now for the next 3 days from the Mahakumbh itself, the Yoga Guru will share Ayurvedic remedies for every disease.

What is naturopathy?

Naturopathy is the art of living naturally, it is basically the treatment of diseases without drugs and treatment based on lifestyle.

Naturopathy - Heritage of India

Soil

Water

Fire

Sky

Breeze

Methods of Naturopathy

Water Therapy

Sun Therapy

Air Therapy

Mud Therapy

Acupressure

Yoga

Fasting (Vrat)

Naturopathy treatment for cold and fever

Take a rest

Drink lemon water

Take a liquid diet

Naturopathy remedies for joint pain

Massage with mustard oil

Hot-cold water compress

Naturopathy treatment for chest infection

Kunjal Kriya (mucus comes out)

Massage on the chest with lukewarm oil

Wash hands and feet with lukewarm water

Naturopathy remedy (Mud therapy)

Take soil from 6-8 feet inside

Dry the soil in the sun for 12-14 hours

Remove any stones or debris

Make mud and apply it all over the body

Applying clay to the body relaxes the nerves. Toxins present in the skin are removed. Applying it to the stomach area relieves constipation.

