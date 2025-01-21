Troubled with muscle cramps in winter? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev for muscle cramps

A cold wave and fog are prevailing, and the fall in temperature is affecting our daily routine. Physical activity has been reduced. Due to atmospheric pressure and low temperature, muscle pain and weakness have increased rapidly. Those who already have weak muscles are having trouble breathing, and normal movement is also becoming difficult for them. Problems related to bones and joints have also started.

On top of this, viral-bacterial infections, sugar, BP, thyroid, liver, kidney, and respiratory diseases become enemies of muscles when they become chronic. Though many diseases emerge in winter, there is no better season than this to strengthen the body because heavy exercise also reverses the age of muscles. So, let us learn the yogic formula to become strong from Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev today.

What are the reasons for weak muscles?

Wek muscle occurs due to lack of blood in the body, pressure on the nerves, genetic disorders, autoimmune disease and infection.

What is the solution for muscle pain?

Walking

Drink milk every day

Eat fresh fruit

Eat green vegetables

Don't sit too long

Lose weight

Work out

Avoiding junk food

Benefits of Power Yoga

Power yoga helps to burn calories by increasing heart rate. The body becomes flexible and weight loss happens quickly. Bones and muscles become strong; it also, helps to heal joint pain.

Weakness will go away

You must drink drink aloe-amla juice. Include green vegetables in your diet. Consume tomato soup, soaked figs and raisins.

To gain weight eat 7-8 dates daily. Eat figs and raisins daily, and bananas with milk.

To make your lungs strong pranayama daily. Always drink lukewarm water. Boil basil and drink it; also, drink a decoction of Giloy.

ALSO READ: Thyroid issues increase rapidly in winter, know yogic ways from Swami Ramdev to control it