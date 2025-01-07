Vitamin D deficiency: 6 signs that you are deficient of the essential vitamin during winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 signs of Vitamin D deficiency that you should know

Vitamin D is an extremely important vitamin for the body as it helps in several functions. However, the deficiency of the vitamin is common. Nearly, 76% of Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency because they do not get the required amount of the vitamin either from food or sunlight. Vitamin D is required by the body for the absorption of calcium, healthy bones and immune system.

When you have a deficiency of Vitamin D, it can cause several health issues such as rickets, osteoporosis and others. Therefore, it is important that you keep a check on your Vitamin D levels and one of the best ways to spot the deficiency is by spotting the early signs. Here are some of the signs of Vitamin D deficiency.

Fatigue

If you have Vitamin D deficiency, it is likely that you will feel fatigued and weak even after you've slept well at night. Vitamin D also impacts your sleep-wake cycle which eventually makes you feel fatigued.

Mood Changes

When you suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, there is an increased risk of depression, anxiety and irritation. Vitamin D is linked to serotonin production which during deficiency can lead to depression and other mood disorders.

Bone Pain

Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium in your body. When you have a deficiency of Vitamin D, it affects calcium absorption which eventually affects your bone health and causes pain in the bones.

Hair Loss

When you have Vitamin D deficiency, it can lead to hair loss. The deficiency affects the health of hair follicles which eventually leads to hair loss and hair thinning.

Poor Wound Healing

One sign of Vitamin D deficiency is poor wound healing. Vitamin D can help fight infections and when you have a deficiency of the vitamin, it can slow down your wound healing.

Muscle Cramps

Deficiency of vitamin D can affect the functioning of the muscles. This happens because there's poor absorption of calcium in the body which leads to weakness and cramps in the muscles.

