HMPV virus cases in India; know how you can keep your children protected

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India with cases in Bengaluru, Nagpur, Tamil Nadu and Ahmedabad. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases in Bengaluru, one case in Ahmedabad, two cases in Nagpur and two cases in Tamil Nadu.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said, "HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001, and it has been circulating around the world for many years." According to a report in TOI, Nadda has assured that the situation is under control and there is no risk of a COVID-19-like outbreak.

Nadda added, "The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report with us shortly."

What is the Human Metapneumovirus?

Human Metapneumovirus, also known as HMPV, is a virus that causes symptoms that are similar to that of common cold. It usually causes infection in the upper track, however, it can also lead to lower respiratory infections like pneumonia, asthma flare-ups or make chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worse.

HMPV infections are common during the winter and early spring and it usually occurs in children below the age of 14 years and in the elderly. People with weakened immune systems can also get infected.

HMPV can cause serious complications such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma or COPD flare-ups and ear infections.

There is no vaccine against this virus, therefore, it is important to take necessary precautions against the virus. Since the virus usually affects children, it is crucial to take the necessary steps that keep your child protected. Here are some ways to prevent HMPV infection in children.

Wash your hands with soap and water. If you aren't able to do so, use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow when you sneeze or cough.

Stay away from people if you're sick or they're sick.

Wear a mask when in crowded areas or if you're sick.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Don’t share food or eating utensils with others.

