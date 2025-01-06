How is HMPV different from Covid? Know causes, symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL HMPV is different from COVID-19, know the causes & symptoms.

A few cases of HMPV have been reported in India. However, the presence of this virus in China gives the impression that it will cross borders due to international travel. India's health authorities are very vigilant regarding the situation and the country has the experience of dealing with respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and the flu. Thus, it has all the infrastructure to tackle the outbreak.

It spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes. The virus is more common in colder months.

When we spoke to Dr Manish Mittal, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, he said that HMPV infections typically have an incubation period ranging from 3 to 6 days, progressing from mild cold-like conditions to serious respiratory distress.

Unlike COVID-19 which led to a global pandemic because of the high transmission rate and serious complications associated with the disease, HMPV is usually less virulent although serious outcomes may be associated with infection in vulnerable groups.

Symptoms of HMPV

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) usually presents during winter and cold weather. The most common symptoms are sore throat, fever, rash, cough, shortness of breath, flare-up of asthma and COPD

When we spoke to Dr Anu Preethi Dorai, Consultant Family Physician, Apollo Medical Centre, Annanagar, Chennai, she said that HMPV causes serious illness if it's caused for the first time, especially young kids, the elderly population and Immunocompromised people are at greater risk. In severe cases, HMPV can cause complications such as Bronchiolitis, Bronchitis, pneumonia and acute asthma which will usually require hospitalisation.

Difference between HMPV and COVID

HMPV and sars-COVID both belong to different groups of viruses. HMPV( Human metapneumovirus) is a negative sense single-stranded RNA virus which belongs to the pneumoviridae family whereas SARS-COV2 belongs to the coronaviridae positive-stranded RNA virus. However, both affect the respiratory system. HMPV causes mild to moderate respiratory symptoms whereas SARS-COV2 might cause severe respiratory illness and hospitalization

Treatment for HMPV

There is no vaccine available for HMPV as of now, whereas COVID-19 WHO-approved vaccine.

No specific treatment for the HMP virus as such but antibiotics are administered to treat the secondary bacterial infections at the hospital, COVID-19 has Nirmatrelvir with Ritonavir (Paxlovid) Antiviral and other antiviral drugs as treatment

How rapidly it can spread

HMPV is usually spread through direct contact, touching the contaminated surface, droplets(i.e. coughing, sneezing), and usually takes 3 to 7 days of incubation time.

Frequent hand washing, Avoid touching the face and nose often, staying away from kids and elders if sick and masking in public gatherings can prevent the spread of the virus.

