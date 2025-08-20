Lump or swelling in vagina? Doctor explains why it may be a cyst and when to worry Vaginal cysts may sound alarming, but they are usually harmless. Here’s what a gynaecologist says about causes, symptoms, treatment, and when to see a doctor.

New Delhi:

Vaginal health is often a subject that women hesitate to discuss openly. However, conditions like vaginal cysts are more common than most realise. These small fluid-filled sacs inside the vaginal wall can feel concerning, but in reality, they are usually harmless.

According to Dr. Indrani Salunkhe, Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, awareness about vaginal cysts can help women differentiate between what is normal and when to seek medical help. She shared her insight on the subject. Let's get into it.

What are vaginal cysts and how common are they?

Vaginal cysts, as the name suggests, are small sacs filled with fluid that develop or are found in the wall of the vagina. These cysts may be as small as tiny pea-like bumps or larger lumps that cause discomfort. Most women do not know they have vaginal cysts because they usually have no symptoms, and the cysts are found during a regular gynaecological examination that has nothing to do with the cyst. Vaginal cysts might sound alarming, but they are very common, usually harmless, and very rarely need to be treated.

What causes vaginal cysts? (infections, childbirth, blocked glands)

Blocked ducts or glands, especially the Bartholin’s glands that produce lubrication in the vagina, are the most common cause of vaginal cysts. A blockage or obstruction occurs, and fluid builds up, creating an accumulation of epithelial tissue, forming a cyst. Vaginal cysts can also occur following childbirth, due to trauma, stitching, or minor tissue injuries. Occasionally, infections can be a factor in cyst development, but not every cyst represents an infection. In straightforward terms, when anything that prevents the natural drainage of fluid occurs, a cyst will occur.

Symptoms women should be aware of

Most small cysts don't present with any symptoms. Women should be aware of a lump, swelling, pain with intercourse, and discomfort when sitting and walking. Infected cysts may present with redness, tenderness, fever, or pus.

When to consult a doctor for a vaginal cyst

If the lump gets bigger, becomes painful, or affects daily life, it’s best to have it evaluated by a physician. Early evaluation is important in order to gather information and rule out anything else that may be causing vaginal lumps, which can be serious.

Are vaginal cysts usually harmless?

Most vaginal cysts are benign and don't affect fertility, sexual health, or daily life. Vaginal cysts should not be ignored altogether. Occasionally, the lump that is thought to be a cyst could be a tumour or something else. Rapid growth of a lump, new lumps developing and severe pain should always lead to a medical evaluation. Vaginal cysts are usually benign, but being aware of that and having timely evaluations, is the safest strategy.

Treatment options: sitz baths, antibiotics, surgery

No, not every cyst requires surgery. Many small, painless cysts can just be observed over time. Warm sitz baths can often relieve mild discomfort and help the cyst drain naturally. If a cyst becomes infected, antibiotics can help treat the infection, and drainage might be needed. Surgery is typically reserved for very large, recurring, or painful cysts. The good news is that the treatment is straightforward and effective.

So remember: if you find a vaginal cyst, don’t panic, but also don't ignore it, have it evaluated and treated.