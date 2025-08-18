What your discharge tells you: When it’s normal and when it’s not Vaginal discharge is a natural part of women’s health. It is commonly seen in a large number of women. However, changes in its colour, smell, or texture can signal an underlying problem. Understanding the causes and symptoms of vaginal discharge is discussed in the article below.

New Delhi:

Vaginal discharge happens in many women. Vaginal discharge is a fluid made by glands inside the vagina and cervix. It helps clean and protect the vagina by removing old cells and keeping it moist. The amount, colour, and thickness of discharge can change throughout the menstrual cycle, during pregnancy, or due to other health factors.

Normal discharge is usually clear or milky white and may increase with ovulation, sexual arousal, pregnancy, or hormonal changes. Abnormal discharge can be caused by infections like yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), or poor hygiene.

When it’s normal and when it’s not:

According to Dr Swati Rai, Consultant-Gyencologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, a healthy vagina maintains a basic acidic pH between 3.8 and 4.5, which helps in the growth of good bacteria and primary lactobacilli. These bacteria protect against any kind of infection. However, some factors like antibodies, poor hygiene, scented products and frequent douching can disrupt the pH balance, leading to abnormal discharge. Normal discharge is part of the body’s natural cleaning system. It is white, odourless, and doesn’t cause any pain or even discomfort.

While mild odour and clear discharge are normal, see a doctor if you notice any discharge that is yellow, green, or grey, strong, has a foul smell, or has a thick, cottage cheese-like texture. When talking about abnormal discharge that is accompanied by other symptoms like itching, redness, swelling, or pain, and can rob one of peace of mind. These signs may indicate yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, or sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which require treatment. Ignoring these conditions can land you in trouble. Women should exercise caution.

Moreover, even signs such as pain during urination or intercourse shouldn’t be ignored. Women, it will be imperative for you to pay attention to your vaginal health. Consult the expert who will determine the underlying cause of the abnormal discharge and then decide the line of treatment.

Vital tips to maintain vaginal health:

Women should opt for breathable cotton underwear and avoid tight clothing, wear cotton clothes, and change wet or sweaty clothes quickly, mainly during the monsoon. Say NO to scented soaps and douches that can upset the natural balance. Practice safe sex and maintain good hygiene. Eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated to boost immunity. During pregnancy, report any unusual discharge to your doctor immediately. It is better to be safe than sorry. Don’t take vaginal health lightly at all.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Expert explains how experimental ovarian rejuvenation therapy offer new possibilities for women