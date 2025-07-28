Expert explains how experimental ovarian rejuvenation therapy offer new possibilities for women Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) tends to take a toll on the fertility and overall hormonal health of young women. Hence, POI should not be neglected by women. While still in its experimental stages, ovarian rejuvenation therapy is emerging as a potential breakthrough in reproductive medicine.

When a woman's ovaries tend to stop functioning normally before the age of thirty to thirty-five, she is said to have premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), also referred to as premature ovarian failure. Low oestrogen levels, irregular or nonexistent periods, and even infertility result from this. Although menopause normally happens between the ages of 45 and 55, women with POI may experience changes in their hormone production and fertility much earlier, or frequently without warning. Particularly for women who want to become pregnant and embrace motherhood, the illness can be emotionally and physically taxing. Were you aware? Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is the mainstay of traditional treatment for symptom management. To restore their fertility, women will need to seek advice from a fertility specialist.

POI can be caused by genetic factors, autoimmune diseases, certain infections, or cancer treatments, or it can occur without a known cause (idiopathic).

According to Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune, symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal dryness, and difficulty conceiving.

Treatment for POI in women can be in the form of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to manage symptoms and protect bone and heart health.

New possibilities: Ovarian Rejuvenation Therapy

Currently, ovarian rejuvenation therapy is a potential option to restore fertility in women diagnosed with POI. Still in the experimental phase, this therapy tends to involve techniques such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, stem cell therapy, and in vitro activation (IVA) that can stimulate dormant ovarian follicles and help to encourage hormonal balance.

When it comes to PRP therapy, a woman’s blood is processed to extract platelets rich in growth factors, which are then injected into the ovaries to promote tissue repair and activation.

A ray of hope, but more research is needed

While ovarian rejuvenation therapy is promising, experts stress that it is still in early stages and not widely available. It remains part of clinical trials, and long-term safety and success rates are yet to be fully established.

However, for women with POI who have few options, these advances represent a new chapter of hope. One has to understand that as the research progresses, these therapies may someday transform fertility care and bring new possibilities to women facing early ovarian decline. It will be imperative for you to speak to the fertility consultant and understand this therapy. Women with POI shouldn’t neglect the condition and should seek timely management.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

