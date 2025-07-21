Expert shares 5 essential tips to encourage and support breastfeeding choices Breastfeeding is a deeply personal journey for a woman. With the right guidance, support, and compassion, every mother can make the best choice for herself and her baby. Remember, breastfeeding will not only be beneficial for a woman but also for her baby.

New Delhi:

Breastfeeding lowers the baby's risk of infections and chronic illnesses, strengthens their immune system, and promotes brain development. It improves the mother's emotional connection with the child and reduces her risk of developing ovarian and breast cancers. A natural and effective method of nourishing a newborn, breastfeeding has long-term health advantages for both the mother and the child. Breastfeeding, however, can become an overwhelming undertaking for many women. Mothers frequently experience uncertainty or criticism regarding their feeding decisions, whether as a result of social, emotional, or physical obstacles. Establishing a secure, knowledgeable, and accepting atmosphere is key to promoting and assisting breastfeeding. Remember, the mother should feel confident, informed, and cared for, no matter what path she chooses, according to Ms Muskan Rastogi, Lactation Consultant & Physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida.

Tips to support breastfeeding choices

Start with compassion, not pressure: Encourage breastfeeding, but always listen and offer emotional support, especially when things get tough. Don’t stress at all and be confident.

Normalise asking for help: Many mothers struggle silently and avoid sharing their feelings with partners or family. Encourage them to seek help from lactation consultants, nurses, or even experienced family members without any embarrassment, shame, or guilt. Discuss the breastfeeding positions and the technique. Understand the hunger cues given by the baby.

Support workplace flexibility: Encourage employers to offer nursing breaks and private lactation spaces for new moms. A supportive workplace can make a huge difference in a mother’s decision to continue breastfeeding.

Include partners and family: Breastfeeding is easier when mothers are supported at home. Teach partners and family members how they can assist, from emotional encouragement to taking care of chores. The partner or the family members can do laundry, cook while the mother is breastfeeding, and ease the burden.

Use peer support groups: Encourage participation in breastfeeding support circles, both in person and online. Hearing others’ stories can provide strength and solutions for new moms. Join a support group and speak to other new moms who can give some guidance and tips for breastfeeding without any challenges.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

