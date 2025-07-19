UTI symptoms: 5 silent signs of urinary tract infection seen in women Women have a higher risk of developing a UTI and hence, it is important that they stay careful. UTIs can be managed well, if detected in the early stages and that can be done by spotting the early signs. Here are some silent signs of urinary tract infection that are seen in women.

Urinary tract infection (UTI), is referred to any infection that happens in any part of the urinary system. This includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. According to Mayo Clinic, UTIs mostly happen in the lower urinary tract, which includes the bladder and the urethra.

Women have a higher risk of developing a UTI and hence, it is important that they stay careful. In most cases, UTIs are limited to the bladder and can be painful. But with the right medication, the condition can be cured. However, if it is not managed, it can spread to the kidneys, which can then create a problem. UTIs can be managed well, if detected in the early stages and that can be done by spotting the early signs.

Increased Urge to Urinate: A sudden, frequent need to urinate, even when little urine comes out. A lot of people mistake this for overhydration or anxiety, but frequent urges can be an a sign of bladder irritation due to a UTI.

A sudden, frequent need to urinate, even when little urine comes out. A lot of people mistake this for overhydration or anxiety, but frequent urges can be an a sign of bladder irritation due to a UTI. Unusual Fatigue: If you're feeling unusually tired or low in energy without any clear reason, it can be a sign of UTI. Chronic infections, even mild ones like a low-grade UTI, can trigger an immune response which that causes fatigue.

If you're feeling unusually tired or low in energy without any clear reason, it can be a sign of UTI. Chronic infections, even mild ones like a low-grade UTI, can trigger an immune response which that causes fatigue. Cloudy or Strong-Smelling Urine: When urine appears murky or has a pungent, ammonia-like odour. This change in appearance and smell can occur even before pain or burning is felt.

When urine appears murky or has a pungent, ammonia-like odour. This change in appearance and smell can occur even before pain or burning is felt. Pelvic Discomfort or Pressure: A mild ache or heaviness in the lower abdomen or pelvic area. Women often ignore this subtle sign, mistaking it for menstrual cramps or bloating.

A mild ache or heaviness in the lower abdomen or pelvic area. Women often ignore this subtle sign, mistaking it for menstrual cramps or bloating. Mild Back Pain: Dull or persistent pain in the lower back, especially near the kidneys. It might be a sign that the infection is affecting the upper urinary tract, which leads to kidney involvement if untreated.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

