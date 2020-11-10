4 Types of teas to build your immunity in winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Teas for immunity

Winters are here and so are the chances of you to catch diseases like common cold. The problems of running nose, cough, sore throat, allergies and more are very common during this season. This usually happens due to the weaker immune system. And during such tough times of the global outbreak of coronavirus it gets even more important to make your defence system stronger as the virus is super contagious and majorly depends on your immunity. However, don't worry, while the COVID-19 vaccinations are implemented properly, here we are with a few home remedies which can work to strengthen your immune system. We have curated a list of 4 types of teas which can help you become stronger. Take a look

Masala Tea

Masala tea includes 6 different spices like cinnamon, pepper, cloves, ginger, cardamom and star anise. This is the usual way we prepare tea and add these spices which does not only help in building your immunity but also controls your diabetes and is anti-inflammatory in nature. This tea keeps your metabolism intact and also saves you from issues like sire throat.

Ginger green tea

Ginger is a wonder herb and helps your body fight a lot of diseases. It is also a tea-friendly ingredient which is commonly used in a lot of recipes. It contains the goodness of vitamin C which help in building immunity. This type of tea will help you keep away from problems like common cold and will also help you to have a better digestion.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is very helpful for your stomach apart from being beneficial for your immune system. If you have an upset stomach have a cup of peppermint green tea and you are good to go. Its cool menthol effects cures multiple stomach issues like bloating, acidity, indigestion and more.

Chamomile tea

This is another form of herbal tea which keeps your immune system strong and helps your body fight harmful bacteria and infections. This tea is being consumed since ages to battle health problems. And is one of the best options to drink before bed at is helps you get a get a good sleep.

