Type 5 diabetes: Know the symptoms, cause and management of the condition Type 5 Diabetes, has now come under the spotlight after official recognition by the International Diabetes Federation. This recognition marks an important moment in the understanding of diabetes and how the condition affects lean and malnourished teens and young adults. Read on to know more.

Type 5 diabetes is estimated to affect between 20 to 25 million people worldwide, primarily in regions such as Asia and Africa. A less common condition, Type 5 Diabetes, has now come under the spotlight after official recognition by the International Diabetes Federation.

This recognition marks an important moment in the understanding of diabetes and how the condition affects lean and malnourished teens and young adults in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad says that the concept of type 5 diabetes refers to severe insulin-deficient diabetes (SIDD), characterised by elevated levels of insulin deficiency and poor metabolic control. Unlike type 2 diabetes, type 5 diabetes, also known as malnutrition-related diabetes, is primarily caused by chronic undernutrition, especially during childhood or adolescence.

Causes of Type 5 Diabetes

Dr. Archana Juneja, Consultant, Endocrinologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says that as opposed to Type 1 diabetes, where autoimmune beta cell destruction in the pancreas results in an absolute deficiency in insulin, there are no pancreatic antibodies in Type 5 patients. That is, the pancreas is not attacked by the immune system, but cannot synthesise enough insulin because of developmental and nutritional insults.

What is critical in Type 5 diabetes patients is that they are not insulin resistant, unlike those with Type 2 diabetes. In Type 5, insulin, when supplied, still works. But the issue here is the body's compromised ability to release insulin, resulting in persistently high blood glucose after meals that contain carbohydrates.

Symptoms of Type 5 Diabetes

Type 5 diabetes symptoms are similar to the usual signs of diabetes, including:

Increased urination (polyuria)

Increased thirst (polydipsia)

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

Protracted wound healing

Other signs include symptoms of malnutrition, e.g., muscular wasting or overall weakness.

Management and Treatment of Type 5 Diabetes

Type 5 diabetes management focuses on three major pillars: diet, medication and careful insulin supplementation.

Nutritional Adjustments:

Protein consumption needs to be increased in order to restore muscle and enhance insulin response.

Simple carbohydrates should be avoided, and complex carbohydrates should be minimised as the body cannot manage glucose spikes from inefficient insulin production.

Generally, a well-balanced diet based on nutritional requirements is a fundamental component of treatment.

Medications:

These patients differ from Type 1 diabetics in the sense that they can be well managed with oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Occasionally, low doses of insulin could be required, but with careful administration to prevent hypoglycemia because of their high insulin sensitivity.

Monitoring:

Consistent monitoring of blood sugars is critical.

Medical and dietary management should be regulated depending on the glycemic response of the patient.

