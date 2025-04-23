Fatigue, weakness and obesity can be symptoms of thyroid; know its other potential signs Know the link between thyroid issues and symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and obesity. Learn about the potential symptoms and effects of thyroid problems on the body. Understand the importance of thyroid health and its impact on overall well-being.

Thyroid is an important gland of our body, which is found in the throat. This butterfly-shaped gland is in the front part of the throat. It is just below the throat, on both sides of the trachea. The thyroid gland releases hormones called thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). By which the body controls metabolism. This gland affects energy, temperature, and weight in the body. The problem of thyroid is increasing rapidly in women as compared to men. Hormonal changes and poor lifestyle are also causing thyroid. Know what the other potential symptoms of thyroid.

Where is the thyroid gland located?

The thyroid gland is found in the throat. It is located just below the larynx. Even though this gland may look small, it is important for the entire body. The thyroid gland controls other functions of the body by releasing hormones. These symptoms are seen in the body when the thyroid is present.

Symptoms of thyroid

The symptoms can vary according to how much the thyroid level is increased in the body. There are two types of thyroid: one is hypothyroidism, in which there is a deficiency of thyroid hormone, and the other is hyperthyroidism, in which the thyroid hormone increases too much. The symptoms of both are slightly different. Know

Symptoms of Hypothyroidism

Fatigue and weakness

Weight gain

Dry skin and hair loss

Constipation

Inability to tolerate cold

Menstrual irregularities

Depression and mood swings

Symptoms of Hyperthyroidism

Rapid weight loss

Rapid heartbeat

Sweating profusely

Nervousness and anxiety

Insomnia

Changes in menstruation

Increased appetite

If you notice any of these symptoms in your body, you must consult a doctor. The doctor will get your thyroid tested to find out which type of thyroid you have and how much it is enlarged. Ignoring an enlarged thyroid for a long time can be harmful for your health.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

