Turmeric for high BP: Here's how you can use this common Indian spice to manage blood pressure levels

Turmeric is available in every Indian household. Not only does this common Indian spice add colour and taste to your food, but it is also beneficial for your health. Turmeric is also known to have been used in different traditional medicines. Turmeric has curcumin present in it which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can also help to manage high blood pressure levels.

High blood pressure, also known as high BP or hypertension, is a condition wherein the force of blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. This makes the heart work harder, eventually making it weaker over time and leading to heart disease and other health issues. Therefore, it is important that you take the necessary steps that help to manage high BP. One of the home remedies for this is turmeric. Here are some of the ways turmeric helps to manage high blood pressure levels.

Anti-inflammatory: Chronic inflammation is one of the major causes of high blood pressure. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties which can help in reducing inflammation in blood pressure which helps to improve blood flow and reduce blood pressure.

Endothelial Function: Studies suggest that curcumin can help improve endothelial function by helping in the dilation of blood vessels which helps in blood flow and eventually blood pressure levels.

Studies suggest that curcumin can help improve endothelial function by helping in the dilation of blood vessels which helps in blood flow and eventually blood pressure levels. Antioxidant Properties: Turmeric is rich in antioxidants which help fight oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can damage blood vessels and cause high BP. By neutralizing free radicals, curcumin helps protect the blood vessels from damage and improves blood pressure levels.

Nitric Oxide Production: Curcumin may help increase the production of nitric oxide which is a compound that helps relax and widen blood vessels, thereby, improving circulation. When blood vessels are relaxed, it helps to reduce the pressure against the walls of the arteries, thereby, reducing blood pressure levels.

You can use turmeric in different ways to manage high BP. Here are some ways to use turmeric to help manage high blood pressure.

Turmeric Tea: To make it, simply add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to hot water, along with a pinch of black pepper and honey or lemon for taste.

Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk): You can make this by mixing turmeric with warm milk and adding a pinch of black pepper. This can help in relaxation and eventually lower blood pressure levels.

You can make this by mixing turmeric with warm milk and adding a pinch of black pepper. This can help in relaxation and eventually lower blood pressure levels. Adding to food: Using turmeric in your daily meals is a good way to add turmeric to your diet. You can add it to soups, stews, curries and smoothies among others.

Turmeric and Ginger Drink: Both turmeric and ginger have the ability to lower blood pressure. You can make it by blending turmeric powder with fresh ginger, lemon juice and warm water.

