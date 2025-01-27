High blood pressure symptoms: 5 signs of hypertension you can spot on your hands, feet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Signs of hypertension you can spot on your hands, feet

High blood pressure is a condition wherein you have elevated blood pressure levels. Also known as hypertension or high BP, this happens when the force of blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. This makes the heart work harder, eventually making it weaker over time and leading to heart disease and other health issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 46% of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition. This makes diagnosis and treatment difficult. However, if you start noticing the symptoms of the condition, it can be easier to diagnose and treat. Here, take a look at some of the signs of high blood pressure that you can spot on your hands and feet.

Swollen Hands or Feet

High blood pressure can cause fluid retention, thereby, causing swelling in the hands and feet. The kidneys which help regulate fluid balance can be affected by high blood pressure, leading to this swelling.

Cold or Blue-Tinged Hands and Feet

When blood pressure is high, it can restrict blood flow to your extremities. This can cause your hands and feet to feel cold or look pale or bluish. This happens because the heart is working harder to pump blood throughout your body, which may affect circulation to the extremities.

Numbness or Tingling

Prolonged high blood pressure can damage blood vessels and nerves over time. In some cases, this can lead to numbness or tingling sensations in your hands or feet which is also known as 'pins and needles.'

Visible Blood Vessels in the Hands

Chronic high blood pressure can cause the blood vessels in your hands (and other parts of the body) to become more prominent or enlarged. You might notice the veins in your hands appearing more visible or even slightly swollen due to the increased pressure in the blood vessels.

Changes in Skin Texture or Colour

High blood pressure can also affect the circulation to your skin, thereby, making it look dry, leathery or uneven in colour. You might notice that the skin in your hands or feet is becoming dull or more textured and in severe cases, it may have a reddish or purplish colour due to poor circulation.

