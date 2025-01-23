Diabetes Symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar you can spot on your skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 signs of high blood sugar you can spot on your skin

Diabetes is a condition when your blood sugar levels tend to remain high. This happens when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use the insulin that is released. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes in 2022.

When you know the symptoms of diabetes, it becomes easier to diagnose and treat the problems. Symptoms of diabetes can show up in various ways on your body including your skin. Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of diabetes that can be visible on your skin.

Dry, Itchy Skin

When blood sugar is high, your kidneys work harder to remove excess glucose from the blood. This can lead to dehydration which makes your skin dry, thereby, causing itching. Your skin might also feel rough or flaky, especially on the legs, arms or hands.

Slow Healing Wounds

Increased blood sugar levels can affect the body's ability to heal wounds and cuts. If you notice that minor scrapes, cuts or bruises are taking longer than usual to heal, it could be a sign of high blood sugar. This happens because high glucose levels can affect blood circulation and immune function.

Frequent Skin Infections

High blood sugar can weaken the immune system, thereby, making it easier for bacteria and fungi to cause infections. You might notice frequent skin infections, especially fungal ones like athlete’s foot or yeast infections.

Dark Skin Patches

Another noticeable sign of high blood sugar on your skin is the appearance of dark, velvety patches of skin, usually around the neck, armpits or groin. This happens because of insulin resistance and can be a sign of type 2 diabetes.

Red or Inflamed Skin

High blood sugar can lead to inflammation in the body, which may show up as redness, puffiness or irritation on the skin. You might notice areas of your skin becoming inflamed, especially in spots where infection is more likely to occur, like on the feet or underarms.

