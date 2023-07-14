Trembling to Numbness: 5 warning signs of anxiety you should not ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the 5 warning signs of anxiety one should not ignore.

As life gets busier and more hectic, it can be easy to ignore the signs of anxiety and push them to the side. Unfortunately, ignoring the signs of anxiety can lead to a range of physical and mental health issues further down the line. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to any worrying signs of anxiety you might be feeling and take the necessary steps to address them.

Trembling

It is one of the most common and worrying signs of anxiety. If you are feeling trembling or shakiness in your body, it could be a sign that you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious. This trembling can manifest itself in different ways including shaking hands, legs, or even your entire body. It’s important to recognize this trembling as a sign that you are feeling anxious and take steps to reduce your stress levels.

Numbness

If you are feeling numbness or a lack of sensation in your body, it could be a sign that you are overwhelmed and trying to shut down your emotions. Numbness can manifest itself in different ways such as feeling tingling in your limbs, feeling unable to move or even feeling like you are not really present in the moment. Recognising this numbness as a sign of anxiety is important so you can take steps to reduce your stress levels.

Difficulty Concentrating

If you are finding it difficult to focus on tasks or concentrate on what people are saying, it could be a sign that your anxiety levels are too high. Difficulty concentrating can also lead to problems with memory, so if you are finding it difficult to remember things, this could also be an indicator of high anxiety levels.

Sleeplessness

If you are having trouble sleeping or have difficulty staying asleep, it could be a sign that your worries are keeping you up at night. The lack of sleep can also make it harder to manage stress during the day and can increase feelings of anxiety. It’s important to recognise this sleeplessness as a sign of anxiety and take steps to reduce stress levels.

Feeling Overwhelmed

If you are feeling overwhelmed by tasks or responsibilities, it could be a sign that your anxiety levels are too high. Feeling overwhelmed can lead to difficulty completing tasks or even avoiding them altogether, so recognising this feeling as a sign of anxiety is important so you can take steps to reduce stress levels.

