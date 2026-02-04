Is tobacco still the biggest cause of cancer? Expert says lifestyle risks are now major contributors Once considered the primary cause, tobacco is no longer the only major cancer risk. Experts explain how poor diet, inactivity, obesity, alcohol, and chronic stress are now driving cancer rates worldwide.

The truth about tobacco as the most preventable cancer risk has remained unchanged for decades. The modern lifestyle risk factors which now exist have become the main reason for increasing cancer rates, which exist together with tobacco use and sometimes without it.

The public now sees tobacco-related cancer as "old news", while they believe that lifestyle diseases present the main health danger. The belief exists that tobacco use causes approximately one-third of all worldwide cancer deaths, which result from lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder and pancreatic cancers and multiple other types of cancer. The level of public understanding has improved, but the danger remains at the same level as before.

How modern lifestyle habits are quietly fueling cancer risk

According to Dr Rohit Kumar C, Consultant - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HIPEC & PIPAC Specialist, Aster Whitefield Hospital, the contemporary world has brought forth new behaviours that increase the likelihood of developing cancer. The modern world has made people adopt six harmful practices, which include physical inactivity, chronic sleep deprivation, excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods, rising obesity and high alcohol intake, and ongoing psychological stress. The factors produce two effects on human health because they create health problems and they change body functions, which lead to cancer development.

Why lifestyle-related cancers are rising even among non-smokers

Obesity and lack of exercise, together with poor nutrition, lead to three main health problems, which include chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance. Long-term stress and disrupted sleep further impair immune surveillance and metabolic regulation. The combined changes lead to an internal environment which permits abnormal cells to grow, survive and multiply. Cancers which doctors link to lifestyle choices now appear more often among younger people who have never smoked.

The actual threat emerges from defining this transformation as an "either-or" argument. Tobacco and lifestyle risks are not competing explanations; they are complementary and often synergistic. Tobacco use combined with alcohol consumption creates a higher cancer risk than either substance used separately. Every cancer type experiences worse outcomes because of the effects which obesity causes. The two factors together produce results which exceed their individual impacts.

Cancer prevention today requires tackling tobacco and lifestyle together

The current situation demands new cancer prevention methods which need to extend beyond current practices. The process of tobacco cessation must remain mandatory because it stands as one of the most effective methods through which people can prevent cancer. The solution needs to include further measures beyond what currently exists. Effective cancer prevention today requires people to practice regular physical activity and maintain balanced nutrition while controlling their weight, drinking alcohol in moderation, managing stress and getting enough sleep throughout their lives.

The process of cancer prevention requires more than just stopping one specific harmful behaviour. The process requires the complete elimination of all dangers which accumulate throughout time. Tobacco continues to cause deadly results for people. However, today's modern ways of living create hidden dangers which increase existing threats. The path to progress requires us to deal with both issues from their initial stages until we reach a complete solution.

