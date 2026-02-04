World Cancer Day 2026: Long gaps between periods could increase uterine cancer risk, doctors warn On World Cancer Day, doctors explain why long gaps between periods shouldn’t be ignored. Infrequent menstruation can signal hormonal imbalance and raise uterine cancer risk, and early awareness can make all the difference.

New Delhi:

World Cancer Day is a reminder that cancer awareness isn’t only about late-stage symptoms; it’s also about recognising the early, often overlooked signals the body sends. One such signal is infrequent menstruation, a condition many women normalise or ignore for years.

“Infrequent menstrual cycles, medically termed oligomenorrhea or amenorrhea, are often dismissed, especially in younger women,” says Dr Sneha Kommineni, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore. “However, long gaps between periods can indicate hormonal imbalances that may increase the risk of endometrial, or uterine, cancer if left unaddressed.”

Why missing periods matter more than you think

A healthy menstrual cycle depends on a careful balance between estrogen and progesterone. Estrogen causes the lining to grow, while progesterone helps control this growth and ensures that the lining is sloughed off during menstruation. However, if ovulation is not regular, as is often the case in women with irregular menses, progesterone levels are low.

This is referred to as unopposed estrogen, in which the lining of the uterus grows but is not sloughed off. Eventually, this can lead to endometrial hyperplasia, a precancerous condition that can develop into uterine cancer if left untreated.

“Regular menstruation plays a protective role by clearing the uterine lining,” explains Dr Triveni Arun Akkiraju, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Laparoscopy & High-Risk Pregnancy, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal. “When periods are delayed for months, the lining remains exposed to estrogen for longer, increasing the risk of abnormal cellular changes.”

Who is most at risk?

Certain health conditions make irregular or absent periods more likely. These include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), obesity, thyroid conditions, chronic stress, and the perimenopause phase. Being overweight is a major concern because the body's fat cells also produce estrogen, thereby adding to the hormonal imbalance.

Another problem is late diagnosis. Women with infrequent periods may not notice abnormal bleeding early, one of the most common warning signs of uterine cancer, because irregularity has already become their “normal”.

Warning signs that should not be ignored

Doctors stress that women should seek medical evaluation if they experience gaps of more than two to three months between periods, have fewer than eight to nine periods a year, or notice unexpected spotting, unusually heavy bleeding, prolonged periods, or bleeding after menopause.

“The encouraging news is that uterine cancer is highly treatable when detected early,” says Dr Kommineni. “Timely assessment, lifestyle changes, and hormonal regulation can significantly reduce risk and protect long-term reproductive health.”

On World Cancer Day, experts emphasise that awareness starts with listening to the body. Menstrual health is not just a fertility issue; it is a cancer-prevention issue. Recognising irregular cycles early and seeking medical advice can make a life-saving difference.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Cancers named after people, not body parts and the stories behind them