Thyroid function test to mammogram: Health screenings every woman should get done once every year

Health screenings are an important as it helps to keep a track of your overall health and well-being. While some people tend to opt for medical screenings, a lot of people avoid them. However, getting tests done regularly can help not only in diagnosing a disease but also preventing a lot of these disease. Hence, it is important that you get your tests done regularly, especially, women.

Women don't take care of their health and most of them don't prefer getting their health checks done. But, it is much more important that women get their health screenings done at regular intervals as it can help in diagnosing some disease at an early stage, which can help improve treatment outcomes. Here are some health screenings that every women should get done once every year.

Pap Smear and HPV Test

A Pap smear checks for abnormal cervical cells that can indicate cervical cancer or precancerous changes. This is usually combined with an HPV test as it helps identify high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus. Women aged 21–65 should get this done every 1–3 years depending on results and the advice of their doctors.

Thyroid Function Test

This test helps to measure the TSH, T3, and T4 hormone levels that help assess thyroid health. When you have thyroid imbalances, hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, there are chances that it can lead to your weight changes, fatigue, mood swings, and menstrual irregularities. If detected early, this can be treated.

Blood Sugar Test

This test checks your fasting glucose levels or HbA1c levels. It helps to screen for diabetes or prediabetes. Women, especially those with a family history or risk factors like obesity or PCOS, should keep a check on your blood sugar levels to prevent complications.

Lipid Profile (Cholesterol Test)

A lipid profile test helps to measure the total cholesterol, LDL, HDL and triglycerides. If you have abnormal levels, it indicates your risk of heart disease. With regular screenings, you can also take steps to manage your lipid levels which can eventually help improve heart health.

Mammogram

A mammogram is an X-ray that helps detect early signs of breast cancer, even before symptoms start to appear. Women over 40 are generally advised to get one done annually, or earlier if there's a family history. Early detection can increase the chance of successful treatment.

Bone Density Test (DEXA Scan)

This is usually recommended to women over 50 or those with risk factors. This test detects osteoporosis early. Women are more prone to bone loss post-menopause, so early detection can help prevent fractures.

Breast and Pelvic Exam

Annual clinical breast and pelvic exams help detect lumps, infections or abnormalities in reproductive organs. Though it is quick and simple, these exams are important for early detection of gynecological health problems.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

