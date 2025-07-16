From hairfall to heart risks: Know what happens when DIY health treatments go too far We often think that DIY treatments may help us to cure several health issues, and we refuse to visit the doctor; however, we must know that there are a few major side effects of those treatments.

New Delhi:

When it comes to DIY hair treatments, there is a possibility of adverse effects on heart health if continued for a longer period. Some DIYs definitely yield great results, but unfortunately, they may also have unintended consequences, as per Dr Viral Desai, board-certified super specialist, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon, and medical director of DHI India.

Some potential risks involved with certain DIYs are

Hair dye: The most common and harmful DIY used is hair dye. A patch test and reading the instructions & ingredients carefully before application are always recommended. Allergic reactions, skin irritation, skin cancer, etc. are common complications of hair dyes.

The most common and harmful DIY used is hair dye. A patch test and reading the instructions & ingredients carefully before application are always recommended. Allergic reactions, skin irritation, skin cancer, etc. are common complications of hair dyes. Permanent hair straightening: Fumes generated during these treatments can cause respiratory problems. Additionally, overheating can cause hair damage and, in some cases, burns.

Fumes generated during these treatments can cause respiratory problems. Additionally, overheating can cause hair damage and, in some cases, burns. Packaged oils: Oils like coconut and almond oil are popular for hair care but may cause an allergy or react with other solutions used on your hair in some individuals.

Oils like coconut and almond oil are popular for hair care but may cause an allergy or react with other solutions used on your hair in some individuals. Herbal Supplements: Some herbal supplements, although considered safe, can sometimes affect heart rhythm, increase blood pressure, and interact with blood thinners.

Some herbal supplements, although considered safe, can sometimes affect heart rhythm, increase blood pressure, and interact with blood thinners. Long-term vitamin intake: Long-term multivitamin use can lead to heart problems. Always consult a healthcare practitioner.

Long-term multivitamin use can lead to heart problems. Always consult a healthcare practitioner. Aromatherapy: This may also cause respiratory problems, alter heart rate, and cause allergic reactions as well.

Precautions:

We can conclude that, before ingesting any medicine or applying solutions for a longer period of time, it's crucial to prioritise caution. Proper research and consultation with a medical practitioner are always advised before and in between taking such treatments to protect your health and well-being.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

