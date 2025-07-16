From hairfall to heart risks: Know what happens when DIY health treatments go too far

When it comes to DIY hair treatments, there is a possibility of adverse effects on heart health if continued for a longer period. Some DIYs definitely yield great results, but unfortunately, they may also have unintended consequences, as per Dr Viral Desai, board-certified super specialist, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon, and medical director of DHI India.
Some potential risks involved with certain DIYs are
- Hair dye: The most common and harmful DIY used is hair dye. A patch test and reading the instructions & ingredients carefully before application are always recommended. Allergic reactions, skin irritation, skin cancer, etc. are common complications of hair dyes.
- Permanent hair straightening: Fumes generated during these treatments can cause respiratory problems. Additionally, overheating can cause hair damage and, in some cases, burns.
- Packaged oils: Oils like coconut and almond oil are popular for hair care but may cause an allergy or react with other solutions used on your hair in some individuals.
- Herbal Supplements: Some herbal supplements, although considered safe, can sometimes affect heart rhythm, increase blood pressure, and interact with blood thinners.
- Long-term vitamin intake: Long-term multivitamin use can lead to heart problems. Always consult a healthcare practitioner.
- Aromatherapy: This may also cause respiratory problems, alter heart rate, and cause allergic reactions as well.
Precautions:
We can conclude that, before ingesting any medicine or applying solutions for a longer period of time, it's crucial to prioritise caution. Proper research and consultation with a medical practitioner are always advised before and in between taking such treatments to protect your health and well-being.
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.
