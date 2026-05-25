Thyroid Day: A small lump in the neck could signal thyroid cancer, oncologist explains

New Delhi:

A small swelling in the neck area is one condition that many people overlook. Since the growth seems painless at first and does not hinder one’s day-to-day activities in any way, many individuals presume that the lump is simply a result of some minor swelling or fatigue. Nevertheless, many experts recommend taking heed, as the swelling in some instances might be indicative of thyroid cancer.

“Early detection and prompt evaluation are crucial for diagnosis and treatment,” says Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Vice Chairman-Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

What is thyroid cancer?

Thyroid cancer is a type of cancer where abnormal cells grow out of control because of mutations in their DNA inside the thyroid, which is an endocrine organ shaped like a butterfly and situated at the base of the neck.

Experts say some mutations happen naturally over time, while others may be linked to inherited genetic factors. Risk factors associated with thyroid cancer include family history, obesity, radiation exposure and hormonal changes.

Symptoms people should not ignore

According to Dr Sharma, the most common early sign of thyroid cancer is a painless lump in the neck, also known as a thyroid nodule. However, several other symptoms may also develop gradually.

The symptoms include:

A persistent swelling or lump in the neck

Trouble swallowing

Changes in voice or a continuous hoarseness in the voice

Pain in the neck or throat region for no apparent cause

Enlarged lymph nodes in the neck region

Throat pressure sensation

The specialists state that these are not signs of thyroid cancer, but it is better to have the symptoms treated if they persist.

Thyroid cancer diagnosis

Diagnosis typically begins with a physical exam, after which further investigations through imaging studies like ultrasounds, CT scans, PET scans, or radioactive iodine scans of the thyroid are conducted.

Treatment and why early detection matters

Treatment depends on how advanced the cancer is and whether it has spread. Surgery remains one of the most common treatment methods, where either part or all of the thyroid gland may be removed. Other treatment options can include radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted treatment and chemotherapy.

“Early evaluation can help detect thyroid cancer at a stage when it is easier to manage and treat effectively,” the expert noted.

Doctors stress that awareness remains one of the biggest tools in preventing delayed diagnosis. A small painless lump may not always seem alarming, but timely medical attention can make a significant difference in long-term recovery and treatment outcomes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Can your heart develop cancer? Doctor reveals a surprising medical fact