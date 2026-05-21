Can your heart develop cancer? Doctor reveals a surprising medical fact

New Delhi:

The heart does a pretty serious job without ever really stopping. Roughly the size of a fist, this muscle keeps pumping blood through a massive network of blood vessels, helping the entire body function properly. Together with blood vessels, it forms the cardiovascular system.

What’s interesting, though, is that while the heart is deeply affected by everyday habits and lifestyle choices, it’s also one of the organs least likely to develop cancer. According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, many cardiologists may go through their entire careers without ever seeing a true case of primary heart cancer.

Can the heart really develop cancer?

In an Instagram post shared on May 16, Dr Yaranov, who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support, explained why the heart appears unusually resistant to cancer.

He said, “The heart is actually one of the most cancer-resistant organs in the human body. Why? Unlike many tissues in the body, heart muscle cells divide very little after early life.”

Basically, that matters because cancer often develops when cells divide and mutations happen during that process. Fewer cell divisions mean fewer chances for those cancer-causing mutations to build up over time.

Dr Yaranov also pointed out that the heart exists in a constantly moving, high-energy environment, something that seems surprisingly unfriendly to tumour growth.

“That’s why cancers of the lung, colon, breast, and prostate are dramatically more common than cancers that actually start in the heart,” he added.

Does this mean your heart is fully protected?

Not exactly. Even though the heart may naturally resist cancer better than many other organs, it’s still highly vulnerable to unhealthy lifestyle habits.

According to Dr Yaranov, the same choices that raise cancer risk also increase the risk of heart disease. These include:

Smoking

Obesity

Poor diet

Physical inactivity

Chronic inflammation

He cautioned, “So while the heart may naturally resist cancer better than many organs, it remains highly vulnerable to the way we live. Protecting your heart and lowering cancer risk often starts with the exact same decisions.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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