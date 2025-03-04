This antidepressant herb is a boon for people suffering from depression, know benefits The antidepressant herb, known for its mood-boosting properties, offers a natural solution for individuals struggling with depression. By incorporating this herb into their routine, people can experience reduced symptoms, improved mental clarity, and enhanced overall well-being.

In today's fast-paced life, every second person is suffering from stress. From household responsibilities to the burden of work, a person gradually starts falling prey to depression. Due to stress, people's sleep is disturbed, and due to this, the body becomes home to many diseases. People do not know when stress takes the form of depression. In such a situation, if your mental health is also not good and you want to get rid of depression, then you can consume spikenard. It is an Ayurvedic herb, which mainly helps in improving mental health, reducing stress, and getting good sleep. It is also called "Tapasvini" and "Mansik Balvardhini" because it helps in calming the brain and increasing mental power.

Benefits of Spikenard

Reduces mental stress: Spikenard has natural adaptogenic properties that help in reducing stress and anxiety. It balances the levels of cortisol hormone (the stress hormone) and calms the mind.

Helps in getting good sleep: Spikenard is considered to be an excellent medicine for insomnia. It calms the nervous system and helps in getting deep and better sleep. Massaging with spikenard oil before sleeping calms the mind and helps in getting good sleep.

Improves memory: It helps in sharpening the brain, increasing concentration, and strengthening memory. It is also very beneficial for children and students.

Provides relief from depression: Spikenard has antidepressant properties, which help relieve sadness and depression. It helps in balancing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which improve mood.

How to consume spikenard?

Take half a teaspoon of jatamansi powder with lukewarm milk or honey before sleeping at night. Mixing it with Brahmi and Shankhpushpi is beneficial for mental health. Boil 1 teaspoon of Jatamansi root in 2 cups of water and drink it when half of it remains. Drinking it daily improves mental peace and sleep. Apart from this, you can also use sea oil; it helps in getting good sleep and calms the mind.

ALSO READ: What should be the blood sugar level of a diabetic person before and after eating? Know how to check