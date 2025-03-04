What should be the blood sugar level of a diabetic person before and after eating? Know how to check The blood sugar level of diabetic patients keeps increasing and decreasing. This is why doctors advise these patients to always check their blood sugar level before and after eating to prevent complications.

Due to bad lifestyle and eating habits, people are falling prey to diabetes these days. In diabetes, the pancreas stops producing insulin. The blood sugar level of a person suffering from this disease keeps increasing and decreasing. Doctors always advise diabetic patients that they should always check their blood sugar levels before and after eating. However, many people are not aware of when it is right to check the blood sugar level of a diabetic patient, so let us tell you today what things diabetic patients should keep in mind.

What should be the blood sugar level before eating?

Fasting blood sugar level means checking the blood sugar level without eating anything. If a healthy person has not eaten anything for the last 8 hours, then his blood sugar level should be between 70-99 mg/dl. If you have not eaten anything and your blood sugar level is 130 mg/dl or more, then it is a sign of diabetes. In such a situation, check your blood sugar level before eating food.

What should be the blood sugar level after eating?

The blood sugar level should be checked not only before but also after eating. Check blood sugar 2 hours after eating. 2 hours after eating, the blood sugar level of healthy people is between 130-140 mg/dl. Whereas the blood sugar level of a diabetic patient reaches 180 mg/dl. If the sugar level is even higher than this, then it is very worrying for health.

How to check your blood sugar level?

To check the blood sugar level of the patient, you can buy a blood sugar test machine online or from any medical shop. Apart from this, you can also get your sugar checked by going to the lab. However, it will not be possible to go to the lab every day, so if you buy a machine for this, it will be easier for you.

