Think it’s acidity? It could be a gallbladder issue, expert explains warning signs

New Delhi:

Acidity and gall bladder issues (like gallstones) share similar symptoms, leading to misdiagnosis, neglect, or reliance on home remedies. Symptoms like abdominal discomfort or bloating after eating fatty foods are common in both acidity and gallbladder issues.

But how can we distinguish these issues from one another?

According to Dr Gajendra R, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, the first and most important distinction is the location of the pain. Gallbladder-related problems appear with right upper quadrant abdominal pain, which is more intense in nature and radiates to the back and shoulder. On the other hand, patients with acidity usually complain of burping, epigastric burning pain, and bloating, rather than severe abdominal pain.



If there is an infection or cholecystitis (inflammation) of the gallbladder, patients may also have other associated symptoms like fever. If there are signs of jaundice, fever, and pain, it suggests cholangitis due to stones in the common bile duct.

Biliary pain is a syndrome of right upper quadrant pain/ epigastric pain, usually post-prandial. It is self-limited, generally lasting less than 6 hours (because of transient obstruction of the cystic duct by a gallstone).

Treatment Options

Surgery is the definitive course of treatment for patients with Cholecystitis.

ERCP (Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography) can be performed for bile duct stones, followed by cholecystectomy.

Medical dissolution therapy with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) for stones < 1 cms can be tried for 6 months.

Why Misdiagnosis Is Common?

Because acidity (dyspepsia) and gall bladder disease share overlapping symptoms, patients often self-medicate or are treated for acid reflux for months or even years. This delay can be detrimental to health as it will allow gall bladder conditions to worsen. Over the years, untreated gallstones can cause infection, severe inflammation, or complications, which may require emergency surgery and follow-up care.

We always advocate that “acidity that does not respond well to standard treatment should not be ignored”. These symptoms need further investigation, including ultrasound imaging, which is a simple and effective way to detect gall bladder abnormalities.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Always tired even after sleeping? Expert explains why fatigue has become the new normal