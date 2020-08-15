Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas, pranayama for healthy life

Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas, pranayama for healthy life

Swami Ramdev says yoga is the most effective way to strengthen the mind and body and stay away from all kind of diseases.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2020 19:31 IST

With yoga one can expect increased flexibility, toning, and strengthening. You don’t need any equipment, just some space around yourself to practice the various asanas. You save the travel time needed to go to a gym. You don’t feel the urge to bunk yoga sessions because of the convenience it offers Swami Ramdev is here to showcase how you can reap various health benefits with yoga asanas. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, the yog guru suggested effective yoga asanas and a healthy diet that you can incorporate in your daily lives to obtain maximum fitness amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to Swami Ramdev, Vajrasana, Mandukasana, Child’s pose, Vakrasana, Gomukhasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Markatasana are the best yoga poses to practice daily. If practised regularly, one may notice tremendous improvement in their health. The asanas are very easy to perform. Each step needs only five to ten minutes. So it will take just about an hour a day to perform all the yoga poses.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X