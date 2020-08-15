Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas, pranayama for healthy life

With yoga one can expect increased flexibility, toning, and strengthening. You don’t need any equipment, just some space around yourself to practice the various asanas. You save the travel time needed to go to a gym. You don’t feel the urge to bunk yoga sessions because of the convenience it offers Swami Ramdev is here to showcase how you can reap various health benefits with yoga asanas. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, the yog guru suggested effective yoga asanas and a healthy diet that you can incorporate in your daily lives to obtain maximum fitness amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to Swami Ramdev, Vajrasana, Mandukasana, Child’s pose, Vakrasana, Gomukhasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Markatasana are the best yoga poses to practice daily. If practised regularly, one may notice tremendous improvement in their health. The asanas are very easy to perform. Each step needs only five to ten minutes. So it will take just about an hour a day to perform all the yoga poses.

