Swami Ramdev suggests effective, natural ways to cure Vata, Pitta and Kapha diseases

Vata, Pitta and Kapha determine the nature of our body. The internal energy we talk about is about all these three and their balance. Vata, Pitta and Kapha work to give speed to our body. Therefore, it is very important to keep its balance. If their balance is disturbed, then you can fall prey to many dangerous diseases.
According to Swami Ramdev, Vata Pitta and Kapha are called Tridosha. Due to their inconsistency, chronic diseases occur. According to Ayurveda, there are 28 diseases in Kapha Dosha, 40 diseases in Pitta disease, and 80 types of diseases in Vata Dosha. The phlegm problem arises in the upper part of the chest. At the same time, the problem of bile occurs under the chest and in the waist. Other than this, the problem of Vata occurs in the lower part of the waist and hands. The problem of this Tridosha can be corrected with yoga asanas, pranayama and home remedies.
Diseases caused by vata, pitta and kapha
Kapha Disease
Obesity
Thyroid
Cold, cough and cold
Cataract in the eye
Hearing loss
Reddening of the eyes
Dark circles
Pitta Diseases
Regular Hiccups
Having a problem with jaundice
Yellowing of skin, nails and eyes
get angry easily
Severe burning or heat sensation in the body
Mouth, throat etc.
Fainting or dizziness
Vata Diseases
Looseness in bones
Shrinking or breaking of bones
Constipation problem
Taste of mouth gets bitter
Cold and numbness of organs
More dryness in the body
Needle stinging pain
Sudden pain in the fingers of hands and feet
Stiffness in body
Yoga Asanas for Vata, Pitta and Kapha diseases
Accoridng to Swami Ramdev, doing yoga asanas like yogamudrasana, badh konasana, mandukasana, ushtrasana, bhujangasana, markatasana, and uttan padasana can help treat diseases related to vata, pitta and kapha from the root.
Pranayamas for Vata, Pitta and Kapha diseases
Swami Ramdev says that pranayamas maintain proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep our organs healthy. He suggests starting the day with surya namaskar and then performing pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, and bhastrika for effective results. He says that one can do kapalbhati for half an hour to one hour. He also suggests increasing the number of pranayamas every week as your body gets used to it.
Avoid these things if suffering from vata, pitta and kapha
According to Swami Ramdev, Vata, Pitta and Kapha are different diseases and it is important to identify them before starting their treatmnet. If you are suffering from any of these three, avoid the following things-
- Kapha disease- People suffering from this disease should avoid eating sour and cold things in addition to ghee, butter etc.
- Vata disease- People suffering from this disease should not consume cold things and potatoes, peas, full cabbage, lemon etc. in addition to sour things.
- Pitta disease- People suffering from this disease should not eat hot things. Also oily things should not be eaten.
Home Remedies for Vata disease
Drinking juice of Harsingar, Parijat, Nirgundi and Aloe vera will benefit
Drink turmeric powder and dry ginger powder in water
Garlic is a pesticide. Eat 1-2 buds daily
Drink gourd juice
Consuming pears help in getting relieved of all stomach related problems
People suffering from Vata should not eat curd and buttermilk at night. Yogurt can be eaten in the afternoon.
Home Remedies for Pitta diseases
If there is a problem of acidity, then fry chopped garlic with ghee and consume it
Add turmeric, fenugreek and dry ginger powder in warm water and drink it
Aloe vera, gourd juice, wheatgrass best to treat pitta diseases
Home Remedies for Kapha Diseases
Take steam. This will relieve the problem of cold and cough
Add choti peepli in milk and drink it
Drink turmeric and shilajit with milk.
Consumption of Trikuta powder can prove effective