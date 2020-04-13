Swami Ramdev shares tips to stay fit and keep coronavirus at bay

In the time when the world is fighting against the novel coronavirus. People are being locked down in various countries to observe social distancing which is the only way to keep the coronavirus at bay. But apart from this, there are other things too that can be done to keep your body healthy so that it can fight the virus. In the wake of the same, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev in a special segment on IndiaTV shares tips and various yoga asanas that can be performed in order to keep yourself fit.

Swami Ramdev says that yoga has the soution for each and every problem in your body as it does systematic treatment which helps in repairing every cell, tissue, bone, muscle, etc. Not only this, it even helps in keeping each and every system in the body be it respiratory, digestive, reproductive, etc in the proper working condition. Yoga further helps in repairing the tissues and maintaining the hormonal imbalance in the body. The Yoga guru says that performing the enlisted yoga asanas and drinking warm water every morning will not only help in keeping you healthy but will also flush out the harmful toxins out.

Have a look at the various asanas that were performed which can work wonders for your body:

Benefits of Kapal Bhati

Performing this can help cough, cold and allergies away. Not only this, but it helps people having sinus.

Benefits of Padmasana-

It strengthens your neck and backbone and helps in relaxing your mind.

Benefits of Balasana-

It helps in keeping your knee and shoulders in the working condition.

Benefits of Sarvangasana-

It makes your skin glowing and is helpful in preventing hair fall and initaiting hair growth.

Benefits of Trikonasana-

It not only maintains the balance of the body, and removes acidity and improves the digestive tract.

Benefits of Chakrasana-

Not just keeping the cough, cold and sinus away, it also helps in cleaning your digestive system.

Benefits of Bhujangasana-

Performing this for 5/10 times can curb all your problems related to cough, cold and digestive systems.

Benefits of Shankasana-

If you suffer from the problem of constipation, then this is probably the best kind of exercise for you.

