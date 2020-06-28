Swami Ramdev shares pranayam to keep after-effects of coronavirus away, make lungs strong

The world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic and finding solutions to treat the same. In India as well the number of cases is increasing day by day which has increased the importance of making your immune system strong. There have been many cases where COVID-19 patients suffer from the after-effects of the disease. This is because the virus attacks the respiratory system in the body leaving your lungs weak. However, just like every other disease, the ill-effects of coronavirus too can be treated with the help of various pranayam poses that are listed out by Swami Ramdev. In the special show, 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ki Sang,' the yoga guru says that with the help of pranayam and meditation, one can not only treat COVID-19 but also help you to keep it away.

Have a look at some of the pranayam poses here:

Benefits of Kapal Bhati:

The problem of heart blockage can be overcome by doing Kapalbhati daily in the morning and evening.

Keeps the mind calm.

Relieves thyroid problems.

Benefits of Anulom Vilom:

Reduces stress.

Removes problems related to phlegm.

Calms the mind thus increasing concentration.

Keeps heart healthy and improves blood circulation.

Benefits of Bhastrika:

Pranayama is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy and lungs.

By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases due to which cancer cells die.

Benefits of Bhramari

By doing this asana, the mind will remain calm along with relieving stress.

This pranayama can be done 3-21 times.

Benefits of Udgeeth:

By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like high blood pressure.

Benefits of Sheetkari:

Performing this asana relieves stress, hypertension. With this, a large amount of oxygen goes inside.

Apart from the pranayam, Swami Ramdev also taught how one can make an Ayurvedi decocation or kaadha at home which will help in increasing the immunity against the virus. Cut Giloy and soak it overnight. Code it in the morning. Mix three black pepper in it. Combine one lump turmeric, one lump ginger, 5-6 basil leaves, 2 pinch dry ginger, cinnamon, mulethi, ashwagandha, and then grind it well. After this, boil for 2-3 minutes in water. This will help in treating cold, cough and fever. The immunity system will strengthen and the corona will also run away.

