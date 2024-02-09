Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Superfood Tofu: Know THESE 5 benefits of Bean Curd

Tofu, also known as bean curd, often gets overshadowed by its flashier plant-based counterparts like quinoa or chia seeds. But this unassuming white block packs a serious nutritional punch, earning its rightful place as a superfood. Made from soybeans, tofu is a complete protein source, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids your body needs. Plus, it's low in calories, fat-free, and versatile enough to take on any flavour you throw its way. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive into the top 5 benefits of incorporating tofu into your diet.

Plant-based protein in abundance:

Packed with all nine essential amino acids, tofu is a complete protein source, making it ideal for vegetarians, vegans, and anyone seeking a plant-based alternative to meat. Just 100g of firm tofu provides around 8 grams of protein, keeping you fuller for longer and supporting muscle growth and repair.

Friend to your heart:

Tofu is naturally low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy choice. Studies suggest that soy protein in tofu can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and raise HDL ("good") cholesterol, contributing to a healthier cardiovascular system.

Helps develop stronger bones:

Tofu is a good source of calcium and magnesium, both essential for maintaining strong bones. This is especially important for women who are more susceptible to osteoporosis later in life. Some varieties of tofu are also fortified with calcium, offering an even bigger bone-building boost.

Supports during menopause:

Tofu contains plant compounds called isoflavones, which have a similar structure to estrogen. These may help alleviate some menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats, providing relief and improving the quality of life for women in this stage.

May aid in weight management:

Tofu is low in calories and fat but high in protein and fibre, making you feel fuller for longer. This can help you manage your weight by reducing calorie intake and controlling cravings.

