Suffering from intestinal inflammation? Know symptoms and food to consume to get relief

There are two intestines in our body; one is the small intestine, and the other is the large intestine. These intestines are an important part of the digestive system. The small intestine works to digest food and absorb nutrients. The large intestine delivers water and electrolytes to the body and collects stool. The body needs to have both intestines healthy. Sometimes the intestines get swollen, due to which dirt starts accumulating in the intestines, and the intestines become weak. This affects the entire body. These are the common symptoms seen when there is swelling in the intestines and stomach.

To make the intestines healthy and strong, include some healthy things in your diet. This will relieve the inflammation in the stomach and intestines and also increase the good bacteria in the gut and eliminate the bad bacteria. Also, drink more water and make it a habit to eat food slowly by chewing it. Eat fiber-rich foods and include more protein in your diet.

Symptoms of intestinal inflammation

Indigestion

Bloating and acidity

Stomach pain and cramps

Frequent urge to go to the toilet

Weight loss

Feeling like vomiting

Food items to consume to get relief from intestinal inflammation

Curd and buttermilk: To make the intestines healthy, include curd and buttermilk rich in probiotics in your diet. This increases the good bacteria in the intestines and makes the intestines healthy. Drinking curd and buttermilk also reduces gas and acidity. Both these things calm the fire in the stomach and improve gut health. The balance of bacteria in the stomach is formed, and the intestines are cleaned. Onion and Garlic: Use onion and garlic more in food. Especially eating raw onion and garlic improves the health of the intestines. Chew 2 cloves of garlic every morning. Eat 1 raw onion in the food. This increases good bacteria in the stomach and kills bad bacteria. Onion and garlic work to increase good bacteria. Whole grains: Include whole grains in your diet as much as possible. Eat fiber-rich foods. Consuming dietary fiber improves the digestive system. This helps in clearing the stomach easily and relieves the problem of constipation. Whole grains are very beneficial for gut health. Whole grains contain soluble fiber and good bacteria, which are essential for healthy intestines. Green vegetables: Green and leafy vegetables should be used as much as possible in food. This will help in keeping the intestines healthy. Eating green vegetables improves digestion. Green vegetables are rich in fiber, prebiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which help strengthen the digestive system.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

