International Women's Day 2025: Debunking common myths on women’s health Separate fact from fiction on women's health! This International Women's Day 2025, discover the truth behind common myths and misconceptions. Empower yourself with accurate information and take control of your well-being!

Scrutinising the facts from fiction is vital where women's health is concerned. Myths and misconceptions have been uninhabited for far too long, impacting the decisions made by women regarding their bodies and their health. Now it’s about time we debunk those myths and face facts.

Dr. Reenu Jain, Additional Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Noida, explains that a very common myth states that women must not exercise during their menstrual periods, and this myth is unsubstantiated. Essentially, exercising can ease menstrual cramps, bloating, and PMS-related mood fluctuations. Exercise can also lower the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Another common myth says that birth control pills contribute to a great deal of weight gain. Although some women notice slight weight changes, it has been studied that the pill is not a major cause of weight gain. Many forms of birth control, such as the pill, actually help to regulate periods, decrease acne, and relieve PMS symptoms.

Furthermore, most women are convinced that Kegel exercises (pelvic floor exercises) during pregnancy can make labor harder. However, Kegel exercises can tighten the pelvic floor muscles, resulting in easier labor and quicker recovery. Kegel exercises can also be used to prevent urine incontinence and uterus prolapse after delivery.

Certain women believe that they cannot conceive when they are on their period, but this is not true. Although there are fewer chances, it's still possible to become pregnant if sperm can live within the female reproductive system for five days. This is because ovulation may happen at any time, and sperm can conceive an egg up to five days after sex.

Additionally, the notion that women over 40 are necessarily at risk for pregnancy complications is generalized. Age is only one factor, and numerous women over 40 carry healthy pregnancies with good prenatal care. Women over 40 might have higher risks of gestational diabetes, hypertension, and chromosomal abnormalities.

The myth that soy intake increases breast cancer risk is another myth. Moderate soy consumption of 1-2 servings a day has been associated with lowered risks of breast cancer. Soy comprises isoflavones that might assist in protection against hormone-related cancers.

Lastly, some women think that undergoing hysterectomy procedures is the only treatment option for heavy menstrual bleeding, but this is not correct. There are other treatments like hormonal therapies, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and minimally invasive surgeries that can also help reduce heavy menstrual bleeding. It's important to see a healthcare provider to figure out the best treatment.

By eliminating these myths and misconceptions, women can make well-informed and educated decisions about their well-being and health, as opposed to going by false or outdated information. One must use reliable sources, such as medical professionals, specialists, and scientifically proven research, to discern fact from fiction and reclaim one's health.

