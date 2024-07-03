Suffering from dengue fever? Include these fruits in your diet to boost immunity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Include these fruits if suffering from dengue.

The rainy season is the season of diseases. The risk of dengue increases the most during monsoon. Mosquitoes start breeding due to waterlogging in rain. These mosquitoes cause dangerous diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue. Therefore, there is a need to make your immunity strong during rainy days, so that diseases cannot attack you. Which fruits should be eaten to increase immunity? If you get dengue, which fruits should be included in the diet so that there is a fast recovery? About this, we had a special conversation with Senior Doctor R. S. Mishra of Fortis Hospital and learned what kind of diet a patient should take if he gets dengue.

According to Dr R.S. Mishra (Senior Director of Internal Medicine), during the rainy season, you should focus the most on increasing immunity. In this season, the risk of infection increases a lot. Due to this, any virus attacks the body quickly. For this, fruits rich in vitamin C must be included in the diet.

Which fruits should be eaten in dengue?

If you want to avoid dengue or are suffering from dengue fever, then include citrus fruits which are rich in vitamin C in your diet. You should eat kiwi which is rich in vitamin C. Dengue patients should consume papaya daily. Papaya contains papain enzyme which helps in increasing platelets. Apart from this, make berries a part of your diet. Pomegranate is also a beneficial fruit for dengue patients.

Benefits of drinking coconut water in dengue

If you want to avoid dengue or other viral infections, then it is important to keep the body hydrated during the rainy season. Coconut water should be consumed daily. Even if the patient has dengue, fresh coconut water can be given to him. This does not cause a deficiency of minerals in the body. In case of dengue, give clean and boiled water to the patient. You can also give fresh juice made at home.

