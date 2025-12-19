Struggling with period cramps? Pain medicine specialist suggests 5 simple home remedies Menstrual cramps can disrupt daily life and leave many reaching for painkillers. A pain medicine physician explains why period pain occurs and shares five simple home remedies that may help ease cramps naturally by relaxing muscles, reducing inflammation and improving circulation.

New Delhi:

For many women, period cramps are not a minor inconvenience. They can slow the day down, drain energy and make even simple tasks feel harder than they should. In those moments, painkillers often feel like the quickest fix. But medication does not have to be the first stop every time.

According to Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, understanding what is happening in the body during menstruation can make simple home remedies far more effective. In a recent Instagram video, he explained that small, supportive changes can ease pain by calming inflammation, relaxing muscles and improving blood flow.

Why period cramps happen in the first place

Dr Sood explains that during menstruation, the body releases substances called prostaglandins. These trigger the uterus to contract so it can shed its lining. The higher the prostaglandin levels, the stronger those contractions tend to be, which is why cramps can feel intense or even overwhelming for some women.

5 simple home remedies that can help relieve menstrual pain

1. Heat can do more than just feel comforting

Applying heat to the lower abdomen is one of the most reliable ways to ease cramps. Dr Sood notes that heat helps relax the uterine muscles and increases blood flow to the area. A heating pad or hot water bottle can be surprisingly effective, and some research suggests heat therapy may offer relief similar to certain painkillers.

2. Herbal teas that support the body gently

Warm herbal teas are not just soothing rituals. Ginger, chamomile and fennel have natural anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties. Dr Sood points out that ginger, in particular, has been shown to reduce pain severity and can work nearly as well as common anti-inflammatory drugs, often without the same side effects.

3. Magnesium and vitamin B1 support muscle relaxation

Certain nutrients can make it easier for you to deal with menstrual cramps. While Magnesium helps regulate muscle contractions, Vitamin B1 supports nerve function and energy balance. As per studies, regularly taking these supplements can reduce the intensity and duration of menstrual pain.

4. Omega-3s help calm inflammation

Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation in the body. According to Dr Sood, they may also help in keeping your mood stable during the menstrual cycle, which can be just as important as physical relief. Fatty fish and flax seeds are some of the foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Gentle movement can ease pain

Rest is important, but light movement can help too. Walking, stretching or yoga encourages circulation and triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural pain relievers. Even a few minutes can make a difference.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

