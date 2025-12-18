Frequent mood swings? These medical tests can help find the real cause Mood swings can affect daily life and relationships. Experts explain why repeated emotional changes may signal hormonal or nutritional issues and which tests can help.

Mood swings are commonly experienced by everyone. Sudden mood changes are not always just stress. They can also be due to hormonal imbalance, thyroid problems, and even nutritional deficiencies. Identifying causes and getting the right tests can help restore emotional balance. It is essential to take these vital tests and address this problem promptly. So, don’t wait anymore, and ensure to follow the advice given by the expert.

Frequent mood swings, which are rapid changes in emotions from happiness to irritability or sadness an affect daily life, relationships, and work. Imagine you are having a conversation with someone, and suddenly you feel low and leave the conversation. You will need your own space and may feel sad. This happens due to mood swings. So, understand that occasional mood changes are normal; persistent swings may indicate underlying health problems.

According to Dr Kaishreen Khan, Consultant- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, the reasons are hormonal imbalance, causing fluctuation in estrogen, progesterone, or testosterone levels can affect mood and make you feel low. Thyroid disorders, that as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, can trigger irritability or low mood. Low or high blood sugar may cause sudden anxiety or agitation. Did you know? Stress or even lack of sleep may cause mood swings.

Nutrient deficiencies involving low levels of vitamin B12, vitamin D, or iron can cause mood swings. The signs and symptoms are irritability, sudden sadness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, or feeling emotionally overwhelmed.

Tests that help identify the causes of mood swings

Assess levels of vitamin B12, vitamin D, and iron, which can induce mood swings. Hormone evaluation: Checks estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and cortisol levels, as hormonal fluctuations can take a toll on the mood.

Psychological assessment will help to understand the stress levels, anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions, which can lead to mood swings.

Pay attention to your health and take these tests to be able to deal with those mood swings.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

