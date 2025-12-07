Spice, stress and screens: Why stomach disorders are rising in young Indians, oncologist explains Younger Indians are facing rising stomach disorders and cancer risk due to the combined effects of spice-heavy diets, stress, late meals and screen time. Medical oncologist Dr Nikhil Suresh Ghadyalpatil explains the science, symptoms and everyday habits to watch for.

New Delhi:

Indian food culture has always celebrated bold flavours, late-night meals, and that post-dinner scroll on the phone, habits we defend with endearing loyalty. But inside clinics, a quieter reality is emerging: younger, seemingly healthy Indians are ending up with serious stomach disorders, and in some cases, early cancer.

“Last month, a 34-year-old software engineer sat across from me with biopsy results confirming stomach cancer. No family history, no smoking, no alcohol. He is far from alone,” says Dr Nikhil Suresh Ghadyalpatil, Director, Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad.

His clinic, he explains, now sees a pattern that doesn’t fit traditional risk stereotypes.

The spice psychology: Why our palate may be working against us

Indians don’t just eat spice; we use spice to cope. Dr Ghadyalpatil points out that capsaicin, the bioactive compound in chilli, does have anti-inflammatory benefits in low doses, but high and frequent exposure causes gastritis, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

But there’s also a psychological hook.

“Capsaicin triggers endorphin release, our brain's natural painkillers, providing a neurochemical reward after stressful days,” he explains.

In other words, that “extra spicy plate” isn’t just taste, it’s stress relief disguised as dinner.

The timing trap: Delayed meals, late nights, and acid damage

Modern work culture fuels a brutal mismatch between hunger and schedule.

“Skipping breakfast increases GERD by 2.7 times, while eating within three hours of bedtime raises it by 7.45 times,” says Dr Ghadyalpatil.

He routinely sees patients who skip meals all day, then binge around 10 PM, often while scrolling through screens.

Late dinners affect digestion not only because of the food, but because screens interfere with circadian biology, slowing gut motility and increasing acid exposure. This isn’t just discomfort. Untreated GERD can lead to Barrett’s oesophagus, a pre-malignant condition that may eventually transform into cancer.

Stress: The hidden hand behind India's gut spiral

If you’ve ever thought, “I eat badly because I’m stressed,” science agrees. “Under stress, the primitive brain overrides the prefrontal cortex, making eating automatic rather than conscious,” says Dr Ghadyalpatil.

This pushes people toward ultra-processed, high-salt, high-sugar foods, with long-term consequences:

Gut lining damage

Inflammation

Microbiome disruption

Obesity and GERD

“I constantly see patients building the biological foundation of cancer one meal at a time, without realising it,” he adds.

The H. pylori factor: A silent, common and curable threat

One of the leading causes of stomach cancer in India is the bacterium H. pylori. "It’s very common and leads to chronic stomach inflammation. The good news? It’s easily testable and treatable,” Dr Ghadyalpatil says.

Anyone with persistent stomach issues should get evaluated early, instead of relying on OTC antacids.

What you can do today

Dr Ghadyalpatil’s advice is refreshingly practical:

Eat at consistent times

Finish dinner at least 3 hours before sleep

Moderate spice and salt intake

Limit screens in the evening

Exercise and maintain a healthy weight

And perhaps most importantly, don’t ignore chronic symptoms.

"If you experience persistent heartburn, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, or vomiting, especially with blood, seek evaluation promptly,” he stresses.

Spice isn’t the enemy. Stress isn’t always avoidable. Screens aren’t vanishing anytime soon. But when the three collide, regularly, aggressively, and silently, they create a biological storm capable of changing the gut and, over time, escalating cancer risk.

As Dr Ghadyalpatil summarises, “Don't wait too long with ongoing symptoms, as uncommon as it may sound, there might be more sinister issues burning in the belly.”

